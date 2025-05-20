Donald Trump Snobs Keir Starmer a few moments after a two -hour phone call with Vladimir Putin





Sir Keir Starmer was not among the Western leaders to receive a telephone call from Donald Trump after last night's long call between the American president and Vladimir Putin. The call, which lasted two hours, discussed a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, aimed at ending the war that has raged since February 2022. By publishing on his social truth, Trump shared a list of European leaders with whom he was in contact with his telephone call, notably with Starmer who disappeared from the list. No10 said the Prime Minister was on a commercial reception when his call with Trump had been reported in the short term. Teams from the United Kingdom and the United States have been debated. Starmer was at a commercial reception when his call was reprogrammed Getty The American president shared on Truth Social to whom he had spoken: “President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine, Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, president Emmanuel Macron, of France, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, of Italy, Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Germany, and President Alexander Stubb, of the final.” Trump confirmed that “the Vatican, represented by the Pope, said that he would be very interested in organizing negotiations”. Since its entry in July 2024, Starmer has continued to conclude links with Ukraine and Zelensky, reflecting its predecessors, Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson. Last month, Starmer and Zelensky agreed to “maintain the momentum and continue working intensively” on efforts to ensure peace in Ukraine during a meeting in Rome. Latest developments Trump scored Zelenskyy as the first Western leader he contacted, after his two -hour telephone call with Putin. The 47th president said on Truth Social: “I believe [the call] went very well. Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to a cease-fire and, more importantly, the end of the war. “The conditions for this will be negotiated between the two parties, as it can only be, because they know the details of a negotiation that no one else would know. The tone and the spirit of the conversation were excellent. “If this was not the case, I would say it now, rather than later. Russia wants to trade on a large scale with the United States when this catastrophic” Blood Bath “is over, and I agree.” Trump made six phone calls to Western leaders, missing Starmer Getty Trump believes that there is a “tremendous opportunity” to work with Russia, creating a “amount of massive jobs and wealth. He added: “Its potential is unlimited. Likewise, Ukraine can be a great beneficiary on trade, rebuilding its country.” The Kremlin said Moscow was ready to work with Ukraine on a memorandum on future peace talks, although the two parties must compromise, reports the Russian state media. After the telephone call, Putin told journalists near the black station of Sochi: “We agreed with the President of the United States that Russia will offer and is ready to work with the Ukrainian on a memorandum on a possible peace agreement, defining a certain number of positions, such as, for example, the principles of the colony, the time of the possible peace agreement.”

