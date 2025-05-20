



Prime Minister Narendra Modi should visit Gujarat on May 26, his first visit since Operation Sindoor, the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) at a meeting on Tuesday decided to organize a congratulating event for the PM near Vadodara airport when he arrives on Dahod. The mayor of Vadodara, Pinky Soni, said that the event will be held near the airport. This is a first PM visit to Gujarat since Operation Sindoor and, therefore, congratulations has been planned. There will be a roadshow from the airport, about a kilometer. The women and citizens of Vadodara will welcome and congratulate the Prime Minister. The program will last approximately 15 to 20 minutes. Vadodara is Modijis Karmabhoomi and it is just that he must be congratulated here, said Soni. The story continues below this announcement On Tuesday, the secretary of the Dahod goalkeeper, Rajkumar Beniwal, went to Dahod to inspect the preparations in progress for the visit of Modis. Beniwal visited the workshop on the rail locomotive, which will produce the locomotives of 9000 hp WAG (wide gauge, alternative current, freight traffic), to inaugurate by PM Modi as well as the place where Modi will address the public. Beniwal also organized meetings with the district administration and the district police officials to plan the visit. On May 26, Modi will also go from Dahod to Bhuj, where he should visit the sanctuary of the goddess Ashapura, Mata No Madh, and would also be addressed to a rally of the locals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/ahmedabad/vadodara-municipal-corporation-plans-felicitation-event-for-modi-10018503/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

