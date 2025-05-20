Janja talks about the policy and the breaking protocol at the dinner with Xi Jinping: “No Me Calarei”





Janja da Silva spoke of Xi Jinping's demonstration on Travel China (Photo: Marcelo Camargo, Agncia Brasil)

The first lady Janja da Silva admitted on Monday (19) a “protocol violation” by asking for the word during the official dinner of President Luiz Incio Lula Da Silva (PT) with President China, Xi Jinping, last week in Beijing. His demonstration provoked a policy of leaking the situation and an audience of Lula, who was released to defend Janja. Continue after advertising Enter the exclusive community of NSC Total columnists The first lady would have asked the word to defend the regulation of digital platforms. According to the columnists of Portal G1, Andrea Sadi and Valdo Cruz, had not predicted Janja's speech during the event and the situation was considered “embarrassing” by the participants. During an event from the Ministry of Human Rights on sexual violence in combat against children and adolescents, Janja addressed the episode when he talked about the theme of the meeting. See the exchanges of the ministers of the Lula administration Wolney Queiroz (left), former number 2 of the Ministry of Prevance, took over the file in place of Carlos Lupi (right) Denunciations of APS fraud in INSS payments (Photos: Lula Marques, Agcia Brazil) Frederico de Siqueira Filho (on the left) assumed the Ministry of Communications in the Vacance de Juscelino Filho, who left the post after denunciations involving parliamentary amendments (photos: Antnio Cruz and Valter Camapanato, Agncia Brazil) Alexandre Padilha (left) left the secretariat for institutional relations to take control of health and was replaced in the polyte articulation position by the federal deputy Gleisi Hoffmann, on the right in the image (photos: Marcelo Camargo, Agcia Brasil / CMAO of deputies, disclosure) Nsia Trindade, former Sade Minister, left Funo by Lula's decision at the entrance to Ally Alexandre Padilha (Photos Lula Marques, Agcia Brasil Marcelo Camargo, Agrcia Brasil) Paulo Pimenta, former head of the Secretariat of Social Communication (Secom), left the office in January for the entry of marketing Sidnio Palmeira (photos Wilson Dias, Agcia Brasil Marcelo Camargo, Agrcia Brasil) Silvio Almeida, former Minister of Human Rights and Citizenship, was rejected after sexual import; He was replaced by Maca Evaristo (Photos Lula Marques, Agcia Brasil Ricardo Stuckert, PR) Flvio Dino, former Minister of Justice and Public Security, left Funo APS to be appointed Minister of the Supreme Court; Ricardo Lewandowski took over the post (Photos Lula Marques, Agcia Brasil Jodson Alves, Agcia Brasil) RCIO France, former Minister of Ports and Airports, gave way to the Deputy Silvio Costa Filho and was moved to a new file, the Ministry of the Micro and Small Enterprises (Fbio Rodrigues Pozzebom photos, Agncia Brasil) Ana Moser, former Minister of Sport, was taken from the position for the entry of Andr Fufuca, a policy for the PP of Arthur Lira (photos Wilson Dias, Brazil and Fbio Rodrigues Pzzabom, Agcia Brazil) Daniela Carneiro, former Minister of Tourism, left the file in July 2023 APS Break With Unio Brasil and gave way to Celso Sabino (Photos Lula Marques, Agcia Brasil and Jodson Alves, Agncia Brasil) General Gonalves Dias, former Minister of the Institutional Security Firm (GSI), left his post in April 2023 of PHP polls on January 8; He was replaced by General Marcos Amaro (Photos Lula Marques and Antnio Cruz, Agncia Brasil) Return Avanar Continue after advertising “At no time will I make my voice to talk about it. At no time, without possibility. In the protocol that makes me silent if I have the opportunity to talk about it with someone, the highest level at the highest level, any ordinary cidade,” said the first lady. Network regulation Janja specifically cited his speech to President Xi Jinping and said that the AP had a Lula demonstration on a social network. “I mean that, as a woman, I do not admit that I say that I must be silent. I will not be silent when I will protect the lives of our children and our teenagers,” he said. During the event with President Chins, Janja defended the responsibility of digital platforms in Brazil in order to fight against crimes against children and adolescents. It supports the proposed regulations of networks, a theme that faces resistance to the national congress, especially in the right field. Continue after advertising “Social networks, online games, messages of messages, all digital spaces are part of the daily life of our children, our children and adolescents, and like any space, virtual violence, attractive, digital intimidation and access to inappropriate content and criminals can occur at any time,” he said. Read Aviria flu can reduce the price of chicken to the consumer; Occurrence is worried about agro The diplomat competition opens up registrations for 50 vacant posts and initial salary of 22,500 r Bolsonaro J spent half of the $ 17 million dollars; The former campaign of Minister Lana Nova

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nsctotal.com.br/noticias/janja-fala-sobre-polemica-e-quebra-de-protocolo-em-jantar-com-xi-jinping-nao-me-calarei The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos