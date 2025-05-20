Politics
Janja talks about the policy and the breaking protocol at the dinner with Xi Jinping: “No Me Calarei”
The first lady Janja da Silva admitted on Monday (19) a “protocol violation” by asking for the word during the official dinner of President Luiz Incio Lula Da Silva (PT) with President China, Xi Jinping, last week in Beijing. His demonstration provoked a policy of leaking the situation and an audience of Lula, who was released to defend Janja.
The first lady would have asked the word to defend the regulation of digital platforms. According to the columnists of Portal G1, Andrea Sadi and Valdo Cruz, had not predicted Janja's speech during the event and the situation was considered “embarrassing” by the participants.
During an event from the Ministry of Human Rights on sexual violence in combat against children and adolescents, Janja addressed the episode when he talked about the theme of the meeting.
“At no time will I make my voice to talk about it. At no time, without possibility. In the protocol that makes me silent if I have the opportunity to talk about it with someone, the highest level at the highest level, any ordinary cidade,” said the first lady.
Network regulation
Janja specifically cited his speech to President Xi Jinping and said that the AP had a Lula demonstration on a social network.
“I mean that, as a woman, I do not admit that I say that I must be silent. I will not be silent when I will protect the lives of our children and our teenagers,” he said.
During the event with President Chins, Janja defended the responsibility of digital platforms in Brazil in order to fight against crimes against children and adolescents. It supports the proposed regulations of networks, a theme that faces resistance to the national congress, especially in the right field.
“Social networks, online games, messages of messages, all digital spaces are part of the daily life of our children, our children and adolescents, and like any space, virtual violence, attractive, digital intimidation and access to inappropriate content and criminals can occur at any time,” he said.
