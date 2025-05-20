Is Trump an ardent protectionist or a free merchant competitor?

President Donald Trumps Tariff Policy was called the most disruptive policy of the history of trade. Direct negative The effects of consumption and production prices have been well established. However, the erratic way of introducing prices has wider negative effects. The addition and subtraction of the prices adds to uncertainty, reduces credibility and is perhaps unconstitutional. Politics is unpredictable because Trump has two contradictory objectives. He supports a goal on certain days and the second goal on other days. Therefore, no one knows what objective be supported In the future, including Trump.

The Economist has identified Trumps impulsive and erratic pricing policy as the most disruptive political shock in the history of trade. Prices have well -recognized negative effects on the economy. They increase import prices goods and American produced goods which are close substitutes. The costs and prices of American goods which use imported components also increase. Foreign reprisals reduce the volume of American exports. They also harm the business partners because the two parties lose a trade war.

However, prevails over the primitive method of adding and subtraction of prices has wider negative economic effects beyond trade. Politics inversions increase uncertainty for all decision -makers whose costs and advantages are distributed Over time. Its frequent reneete on the first executive decrees reduces its credibility to nearly zero. By ignoring the role of the Congress in the taxation of taxes, the constitutionality of its executive decrees is Be contested.

Why does it achieve these economically destructive policies? He does not have a coherent economic model and consider commercial transactions as A match with a winner and a loser. It lacks the crucial point that the two parties lose in a trade war. Instead, it replaces ad hoc objectives without economic merit which are mutually contradictory. What are the contradictory Objectives that Trump indicated as his favorite trade policy objectives?

Its first objective is to restore the American industrial base. This objective is sometimes indicated as reindustrialisation, close or produce things again. It requires permanent price protection with Break, inversions or exemptions for countries or products. If its promises were credible and durable, and the successors were expected To continue protection, certain national and foreign investors have an incitement To make potentially profitable long -term investments in American production.

A second objective is to rebalance trade by punishing foreign governments that have unjustly treated the Americans. The objective is to persuade or intimidate business partners, in particular China, to import more and to export less to the United States persuade partners to comply, the United States must offer them a counterpart in the form of Commercial concessions. But THE expect an agreement to include initial American prices partly or completely reversed would remove the incentive in investing in American import competition industries. Thus, the first objective, which requires permanent prices, completely contradicts the second goal, which Allows only temporary prices.

A possible result of the agreement is free trade. Trump promoted his idea of ​​reciprocal prices, and if a negotiation partner offered zero prices, would Trump do the same with no American rate? Vietnam has made such an offer. If this is the case, the ironic result would be Less protection To make us as a result of The trade war.

Trump has always followed one or the other objective, and he has advisers who promote each objective. Peter Navarro is the long -term protectionist. Scott bets seems to prefer Temporary prices and negotiations This will come back to obstacles to trade in the United States and foreign trade. Trump alternates between the two contradictory objectives, and no one can predict what objective he will support one day given. The unpredictability of the political result is understandable because it seems that Trump se Do not know what objective he will pursue a given day or even in one day.

The unpredictability of Trumps' pricing policy has generated unprecedented uncertainty for American and global economies. However, other aspects of its policy have been very predictable. He constantly seeks maximum personal power by weakening traditional restrictions on congresses, courts and international agreements.

He tried to limit domestic opposition by limiting freedom of expression and freedom The press. He tried to intimidate Jerome Powell to the FEDS interest rate policy. He would like to control private financial marketsbut as Far, he could not prevent stock prices from behaving badly by falling in response to higher rates and the increase in lower prices.The Trump administration was also unable to prevent Moodys notes from reducing the credit rating of US government bonds on May 16, in response to Trump's tax policy.

Will prevails over commercial policy change forever Or will there be a final result of sustainable protectionism or a negotiated freer negotiations? No one knows, not even Mr. Trump.