UK Cheesemaker is hosting a new EU agreement, but says it comes four years too late | Brexit

A British cheese manufacturer who was forced to sell his business due to a loss of 600,000 caused by Brexit's administrative formalities welcomed the new agreement with Brussels, but says that it arrives four years too late.

Simon Spurrell, who made the headlines when he highlighted the prohibitive export costs after the Uks from the single market, said that he was delighted that adults are back in the room and that he will now plan to relaunch his business until the details are confirmed.

This is good news, but we could have had this from the first day. It is so shame that it took so long, we could have had this in 2020, he said.

His business model of the company was upset overnight as part of the hard agreement on Brexit sealed by Boris Johnson, 20% of sales income disappearing immediately.

The former Prime Minister decided to reject the EUS offer from a Swiss agreement avoiding the need for veterinary certification on food, including red meat, poultry and crustaceans, as it would have meant that the United Kingdom aligned itself with the EU rules.

A version of the Swiss agreement, with most of the sanitary and phytosanitary checks eliminated, is now back on the table, in the hope that it can be concluded within one year.

Brexit meant Spurrell costs of 180 by veterinary certification on detail commands on the continent, even for cheese packs worth 35.

Initially, Spurrell, who had engaged in an expansion of 1 m for its charm Chomeard Company, tried to bypass the new commercial barriers taking into account the storage cheese on the continent.

But the costs were prohibitive and he sold a larger company that had a distribution center in the Netherlands and a legal entity to export to Germany.

They were exported to themselves, but it always meant that the United Kingdom was losing. They must pay 5% of corporate tax and 20% VAT for Germans and transport costs must be paid to the Dutch, so the margins are tight. This agreement potentially removes this, but we have to wait to see if this does not include verification of individual customers orders, he said.

Even if this is not the case, this is a huge news for small and medium-sized enterprises, he said.

Our largest consumer market, 27 neighboring countries that we have lost, is open again. It was the small producers who have lost Brexit. The largest companies and supermarket chains have been able to assume the costs.

Now we can stop fishing in this small pond and again throw our wider net. Everyone was waiting for this to happen. It is enough to thank the heavens, the adults are back in the room instead of people try to ensure that the EU is the bad guys when it was the British government which cut us off the market in the first place and rejected the original SPS agreement.

He added: all that the conservatives were interested were sound bits and saber, not British affairs.

In 2021, the first year of Brexit commercial operations, Spurrell lost 240,000 wholesale and wholesale business in Europe and envisaged another grip of 350,000 the following year before deciding.

He said the alliance with Joseph Heler, a much more important concern, offered strategic means to deal with costly Brexit trade barriers.

If you are large enough, you can alleviate the increase in costs because the cost of documents for a palette of cheese can be distributed over 100 pallets. This will also benefit all EU customers because they can get a local delivery rate, he added.

Spurrell said that the agreement, which had been undertaken for an uncompromising sum, was also excellent news for his workforce. All employees of the head office, production and warehouse will be preserved while 14 additional full -time and part -time jobs will be created.