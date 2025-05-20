Politics
Magnificent mayors show how really to reign
I For the first time met an Ekrem Imamoglu prudent and charming when, as mayor of Istanbul, he was in London six years ago to arouse the interest of investors in public transport in his cities. It was a harmless coffee to know, but he was already in the views of the president of the Recep Tayyip Erdogan turkey. As a former mayor of Istanbul himself, Erdogan had seized a simple truth about modern politics: the most strategic position to challenge a national leader in place is from the office of the mayors of a big city.
Now Imamoglu is in Marmara's high security prison on the outskirts of Istanbul while waiting for the trial for corruption. The Erdogan machine clicked on the action. The mayor was stripped of his university degree because you must have finished above Education before representing the Turkish presidency. The flow of the social media of Imamoglus XA was blocked in Türkiye (I am standing, I will not bow was his last post).
With his rival Frozen out of discord, Erdogan uses the moment to make himself essential to Donald Trump and put himself beyond domestic criticism. It was essential in the eviction of Bashar al-Assad in neighboring Syria and a plan supported by Trump to raise sanctions on the new regime. Turkish diplomacy of the rear channel has convinced the Kurdish militant group, the PKK, to dissolve and to finish the years of armed struggle. Erdogan inserted himself in the Bégayant Russian-Ukrainian peace process. And he throws innovative turkey into the arms industry in the European rearmament mixture.
Would an Imamoglu president do the same? Probably. One of its prison missives begged Germany not to block the delivery of Eurofight jets to Turkey due to its arrest. I beg you to withdraw this decision, he said. Turkey does not only concern Erdogan. Turkey is larger than Erdogan. Governments come and go.
The presidential election was in 2028. Erdogan will then be 74 years old. Imamoglu will be 56 years old and he calculates that his prison period should be devoted to be more presidential than the president. After all, when Erdogan was sentenced to ten months in 1998 for having recited an Islamist poem during a rally (the mosques are our boxes, the minarets are our bayonets, and the faithful are our soldiers), he treated it as a mass stop between the mayor of Istanbul and national leadership. The doctors of Spin Imamoglus said to him: ignore Erdogan and love those who love Erdogan.
In democracies and autocracies, mayors have large discretionary powers and as long as they operate nominally within the limits of the city, they are practically the test of bullets. Jacques Chirac, mayor of Paris between 1977 and 1995, created fictitious jobs for his friends. But it was not until 2011, after having served a complete mandate as president, that he was tried, finding himself with a suspended sentence of two years.
In London, Boris Johnson injured his way through the town hall, marking notable successes (the 2012 London Olympic Games, Boris bikes), triggering time for private activities (a biography of Churchill, sexual adventures) but always with a clear focus on the jump of exile jumps in national politics. As with other mayors around the world, it has been activated by low surveillance and botched housekeeping that marks the governance of the city; The mayor accordingly turned out to be more forgiving for him than the Prime Minister.
The ambitious mayors use their terms to explore the fastest road through the political jungle. Claudia Sheinbaum, now president of Mexico and has already emerged as a clever neighbor from America led by Trump, was mayor of Mexico City and focused on criminal gangs and sex violence, questions in her discount. But she shone during the cocovated pandemic, essentially creating a national prevention strategy at a time when the outgoing president, Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador, struck without facial mask. Sheinbaum, competent and thoughtful, suddenly seemed to be a natural successor and an improvement.
Two mayors, from Warsaw and Bucharest, have race in recent weeks for the management of Poland and Romania. Rafal Trzaskowski, Urbanese, multilingual, only finished a percentage in front of a dull curator who could end up with the presidency by rallying the ultra -nationalist vote in the runoff of June 1. The lesson: many national voters are wary of urban elites, their sense of law and their enthusiasm for deeper European integration. The mayor can be thwarted by a rural Trumpian rump.
The Romanian, Nicusor Dan, beat a right track because of his history as an anti-corruption activist and his image as a absent professor but who speaks directly (he is a award-winning mathematician) who warns difficult moments to come. But it is precisely the qualities that could be its loss, both in the treatment of a demanding European Union (worried about huge budget deficit) and a grouped populist right that could seek to please and collaborate with Vladimir Putin by pulling the Balkans far from NATO.
To their best, and the luckiest and energetic mayors can exhibit national leaders who saw autocracy. In Hungary, the government of Viktor Orbans discourages the public celebration of gay pride on the grounds that it could corrupt the impressable young people. Last weekend, the mayor of Budapest arose during these unhindered events.
Imaginative mayors can ensure that national leaders do not turn into tinpot dictators by reminding them of granular daily life. Mayors are constantly exchanging ideas on how urban life can be improved. The collective name for them? A magnificence of mayors. They are a talent basin for 21st century leadership.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thetimes.com/comment/columnists/article/magnificent-mayors-show-how-to-really-rule-h5zrqh26g
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khans Jibe to the promotion of Asim Munnir
- Huge victory for the survey for Nigel Farage while Kemi Badenoch hits the new bottom | Politics | News
- Problems continue to bully games
- The association between social media use among young people and the risk of suicide
- Crete earthquake: Tsunami warning and British tourists are terrified in terms of 6 earthquake in the Greek Islands
- Macron and Xi Jinping discuss the Ukraine War with a shared objective
- The verification of the facts of the oval function of Donald Trump with Cyril Ramaphosa
- Enemies have seen Sindoor transform into barooa: Modi
- Jokowi succeeded in the UGM selection was recorded in the 80s newspaper
- Reformed UK consists 7K in the 'ridiculous' advertisement that Scotland Labor Leaders want.
- Analysis: Trump learns that peace is hard
- The EU offers us a new commercial affair with a lobster that is part of the package