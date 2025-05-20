I For the first time met an Ekrem Imamoglu prudent and charming when, as mayor of Istanbul, he was in London six years ago to arouse the interest of investors in public transport in his cities. It was a harmless coffee to know, but he was already in the views of the president of the Recep Tayyip Erdogan turkey. As a former mayor of Istanbul himself, Erdogan had seized a simple truth about modern politics: the most strategic position to challenge a national leader in place is from the office of the mayors of a big city.

Now Imamoglu is in Marmara's high security prison on the outskirts of Istanbul while waiting for the trial for corruption. The Erdogan machine clicked on the action. The mayor was stripped of his university degree because you must have finished above Education before representing the Turkish presidency. The flow of the social media of Imamoglus XA was blocked in Türkiye (I am standing, I will not bow was his last post).

With his rival Frozen out of discord, Erdogan uses the moment to make himself essential to Donald Trump and put himself beyond domestic criticism. It was essential in the eviction of Bashar al-Assad in neighboring Syria and a plan supported by Trump to raise sanctions on the new regime. Turkish diplomacy of the rear channel has convinced the Kurdish militant group, the PKK, to dissolve and to finish the years of armed struggle. Erdogan inserted himself in the Bégayant Russian-Ukrainian peace process. And he throws innovative turkey into the arms industry in the European rearmament mixture.

Would an Imamoglu president do the same? Probably. One of its prison missives begged Germany not to block the delivery of Eurofight jets to Turkey due to its arrest. I beg you to withdraw this decision, he said. Turkey does not only concern Erdogan. Turkey is larger than Erdogan. Governments come and go.

The presidential election was in 2028. Erdogan will then be 74 years old. Imamoglu will be 56 years old and he calculates that his prison period should be devoted to be more presidential than the president. After all, when Erdogan was sentenced to ten months in 1998 for having recited an Islamist poem during a rally (the mosques are our boxes, the minarets are our bayonets, and the faithful are our soldiers), he treated it as a mass stop between the mayor of Istanbul and national leadership. The doctors of Spin Imamoglus said to him: ignore Erdogan and love those who love Erdogan.

In democracies and autocracies, mayors have large discretionary powers and as long as they operate nominally within the limits of the city, they are practically the test of bullets. Jacques Chirac, mayor of Paris between 1977 and 1995, created fictitious jobs for his friends. But it was not until 2011, after having served a complete mandate as president, that he was tried, finding himself with a suspended sentence of two years.

In London, Boris Johnson injured his way through the town hall, marking notable successes (the 2012 London Olympic Games, Boris bikes), triggering time for private activities (a biography of Churchill, sexual adventures) but always with a clear focus on the jump of exile jumps in national politics. As with other mayors around the world, it has been activated by low surveillance and botched housekeeping that marks the governance of the city; The mayor accordingly turned out to be more forgiving for him than the Prime Minister.

The ambitious mayors use their terms to explore the fastest road through the political jungle. Claudia Sheinbaum, now president of Mexico and has already emerged as a clever neighbor from America led by Trump, was mayor of Mexico City and focused on criminal gangs and sex violence, questions in her discount. But she shone during the cocovated pandemic, essentially creating a national prevention strategy at a time when the outgoing president, Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador, struck without facial mask. Sheinbaum, competent and thoughtful, suddenly seemed to be a natural successor and an improvement.

Two mayors, from Warsaw and Bucharest, have race in recent weeks for the management of Poland and Romania. Rafal Trzaskowski, Urbanese, multilingual, only finished a percentage in front of a dull curator who could end up with the presidency by rallying the ultra -nationalist vote in the runoff of June 1. The lesson: many national voters are wary of urban elites, their sense of law and their enthusiasm for deeper European integration. The mayor can be thwarted by a rural Trumpian rump.

The Romanian, Nicusor Dan, beat a right track because of his history as an anti-corruption activist and his image as a absent professor but who speaks directly (he is a award-winning mathematician) who warns difficult moments to come. But it is precisely the qualities that could be its loss, both in the treatment of a demanding European Union (worried about huge budget deficit) and a grouped populist right that could seek to please and collaborate with Vladimir Putin by pulling the Balkans far from NATO.

To their best, and the luckiest and energetic mayors can exhibit national leaders who saw autocracy. In Hungary, the government of Viktor Orbans discourages the public celebration of gay pride on the grounds that it could corrupt the impressable young people. Last weekend, the mayor of Budapest arose during these unhindered events.

Imaginative mayors can ensure that national leaders do not turn into tinpot dictators by reminding them of granular daily life. Mayors are constantly exchanging ideas on how urban life can be improved. The collective name for them? A magnificence of mayors. They are a talent basin for 21st century leadership.