Neil Young calls Donald Trump's fight with Bruce Springsteen





Neil Young, one of Donald Trump's most vocal criticism in the music industry, weighed the president's online fight with Bruce Springsteen and other musicians this week, thanking Springsteen for speaking while encouraging the most powerful person in the world to focus on more pressing problems than what recorded artists say.

“Bruce and thousands of musicians think that you ruin America. You worry about it instead of Dyin's children in Gaza,” wrote Young on his website on Monday evening. “This is your problem. I'm not afraid of you. Neither the others. You closed the FEMA when we needed it most. This is your Trump problem. Stop thinking about what the rockers say. Remember to save America from the mess that you have done.”

Trump's fight with Springsteen began last Friday after Springsteen criticized the Trump administration during a concert in the United Kingdom, saying that the United States is “currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and betrayal administration”. Trump responded with a diatribe on Truth Social, qualifying Springsteen as “scherner” a rocker “and vaguely threatening that Springsteen” should keep his mouth closed until he returns to the country, it's just a “standard price”. Then we will all see how it goes for him! »»

Aside from Springsteen, Trump also posted on Taylor Swift last Friday, saying that his popularity had dropped after saying that he hated her. “Taylor Swift is right. Bruce too. You know what I feel,” wrote Young. “You are more worried about you than America. Wake up Trump !! Remember what the White House is? “

Springsteen, for his part, was not moved by Trump's words, criticizing him again during the next show. On Monday, the president published another long -term rant, calling for an investigation into musicians like Springsteen, Beyoncé and Bono to the presidential gatherings of Kamala Harris, affirming without citing the proof that they were taking money in exchange for mentions.

“Remember what the White House is? 86/47 ??? Is that what you think,” wrote Young, seeming to reference the White House response to a James Comey Instagram post last week. “You forget your real work. You work for us. Wake up the Republicans! This type is out of control. We need a real president! ”

Young never stopped making his disdain for Trump clear. In April, he published a message expressing his concern that Trump would prevail to return to the United States after his next European tour this summer because of his words to the president. Later this month, he also played alongside Joan Baez and Maggie Rogers during a rally of Bernie Sanders in Los Angeles.

In an article separated on his site, Young shared a video of Springsteen criticizing the Trump administration during a concert, writing “Thank you Bruce” in the title.

“As a double Canadian-American citizen, I am with the vast majority, thanking you for having spoken so eloquent and honest in the name of the American people,” said Young. “We are with you my old friend. Your big America songs sound true while you sing them in Europe and in the world! ”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/music-news/neil-young-trump-bruce-springsteen-fight-1236222481/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

