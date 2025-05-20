After another call with Putin, it seems that Trump has abandoned efforts to mediate peace in Ukraine





After a two-hour telephone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on May 19, US President Donald Trump went to social networks to declare that Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to a cease-fire and the end of the war. However, he added that the conditions of peace will be negotiated between the two parties, as cannot be.

With the Vatican, according to Trump, very interested in organizing negotiations and European leaders duly informed, it seems clear that the United States has effectively abandoned its mediation efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

It was always a possibility that Trump could move away from the war, despite the previous claims that he could end in 24 hours. This did not become more likely that on May 16, when the first face-to-face negotiations between Ukraine and Russia for more than three years ended predictably without a cease-fire agreement.

When Trump announced shortly after he was talking to his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts by phone a few days later, he actually set up a rearguard action. This was also pointed out when, shortly before Trump-Putin's call, vice-president JD Vance, explicitly told journalists that the United States could end his shuttle diplomacy.

The meager results of the talks between Russia and Ukraine as well as between Trump and Putin are not surprising. Russia is clearly not yet ready for any dealerships. He continues to emphasize that Ukraine accepts its maximalist requirements of territorial concessions and future neutrality.

Putin also continues to slow down any negotiation. After his call with Trump, he would have declared that Russia will offer and would be ready to work with Ukraine on a memorandum on a possible future peace agreement, including a possible ceasefire for a certain period of time, if relevant agreements were concluded.

The lack of emergency on Russia ends to end the fighting and, in fact, Kremlins' ability and the will to continue the war were highlighted the day before Trump-Putin's call. Until now, Russia has led its greatest drone attack on Ukraine, targeting several regions, including kyiv.

There has been no break since. And the fact that Putin spoke to Trump during the visit of a music school in the South Russian city of Sochi does not suggest that a cease-fire in Ukraine is at the top of the priorities of Russian leaders.

A large part of the calculation of Kremlins seems to be his desire to conclude a big case with the White House on a broader reset of relations between the United States and Russia. It clearly indicates that this is more important than the war in Ukraine and could even occur without the end of the fighting.

It also seems to lead to reflection in Washington. Trump has been prefiguring an improvement in bilateral relations by describing the tone and mind of his conversation with Putin as excellent. He also seemed happy with the prospects of a large -scale business with Russia.

Abandon

Trump said there would be no progress towards peace in Ukraine until he and Putin come together. But it is worth taking the mind that very little movement towards a ceasefire in Ukraine and even less a peace agreement occurred after the last telephone call between the two presidents in February.

Part of this lack of progress was Trump's reluctance to exert real pressure on Putin. And despite the agreement in Brussels and the preparations in Washington for an escalation of sanctions against Russia, it is unlikely that Trump will change his approach.

In this context, the sequence in which the calls occurred is indicative. Trump and the president of the Ukraines, Volodymyr Zelensky, received a brief call before the first spoke with Putin. Zelensky said he told Trump not to make decisions about Ukraine without us.

But rather than presenting a clear ultimatum in Putin to accept a ceasefire, Trump apparently discussed future relations with Putin before informing Zelensky allies and keys that Ukraine war is now only their problem to solve.

This has certainly expressed justifiable fears in the capitals of kyiv and European who, for reset with Russia, the United States could still abandon its allies across the Atlantic.

Zelensky confirmed that he had spoken with Trump before the telephone conversation of the American presidents with Putin. Handout of the presidential press service / EPA

However, if a reset with Russia at all costs is really the strategy of the prevail, it will not fail to fail. As much Putin seems willing to continue his assault against Ukraine, Zelensky is not so unlikely to surrender. Putin can count on the support of Chinas, while Zelensky can count on the support of Europe.

Supporting Russia War in Ukraine is essential for China to Moscow China next to its rivalry with the United States. And for Europe, the support of Ukraine has become an existential question of deterrence and to contain a revisionist devil of Russia determined to restore a sphere of influence of Soviet style in central and eastern Europe.

In a world that has been in mass since the Trumps returned to the White House, some of the emerging constants. And they make an American reset from highly improbable Russia.

Even if it should happen, it would not strengthen the position of the tones in Washings with Beijing. Getting away from Ukraine and Europe will now deprive the United States of the very allies it will need in the long term to prevail in its rivalry with China.

By abandoning his mediation between Moscow and kyiv, Trump may have broken the dead end in his efforts to reset with Russia. But obtaining this agreement above the line will be a pyrrhic victory.

