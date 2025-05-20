



The federal cabinet approved Tuesday the promotion of the chief of staff of the army (COAS), Asim Munnir, at the Marshal in the field, for his leadership in the Bunyanum Marsoos operation and the period of conflict against India, known as Marka-I-Haq.

He was officially promoted to this post with immediate effect in a notification of the Ministry of Defense under the 199-A rule of the Pakistani army (rules), 1998.

The rank of field marshal is the highest rank of armies built on the British army model. It was not awarded to another general Mohammad Ayub Khan by the presidential cabinet in 1959. It is a grade of five -star ceremony which generally means extraordinary leadership and a war period.

The declaration of the Prime Ministers (PMO) published today also declared that the government had unanimously decided to continue the services of the marshal of the air chief Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu after the end of his mandate.

He did not say for how long the work of Sidhus would be extended, and he did not say if the promotion of munirs at the rank of marshal of land would mean that he has no retirement date.

General Munnir, ordered via the mangla of the officers' training school in the Frontier Force Regiment, was promoted to the rank of three stars in September 2018 and took charge two months later, with his four -year term ending on November 27. Munir served as military intelligence chief in 2017 and briefly as an inter-service intelligence chief in 2018, before being replaced in the eight months on the insistence of the Imran Khans at the Imran era. He then ordered the Gujranwala Corps for two years before becoming the general-master district at the general seat.

The Government of Pakistan approved the promotion of General Syed Asim Munir (Nishan-i-Imtiaz Military) to the rank of Marshal in the field to ensure the security of the country and defeat the enemy according to the high strategy and courageous leadership during a federal meeting of Marka-I-Haq and the Bunyanum Marsoos, the PMO Federal on the conference by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to the events of the military conflict with India, the press release also declared that Coas Munir led the army with exemplary courage and determination and coordinated the war strategy and the efforts of the armed forces in a global manner.

He added: Thanks to the unrivaled leadership of the chief of the army, Pakistan won a historic victory in Marka-I-Haq.

In recognition of its exceptional military leaders, its courage and its bravery, guaranteeing the sovereignty of the Pakistans and territorial integrity, and a courageous defense against the enemy, the cabinet approved the proposal of the Prime Ministers aimed at promoting General Syed Asim Mnir to the rank of Marshal of land.

It was also decided that the Pakistani army officers and soldiers, war veterans, martyrs and citizens belonging to various sectors would receive high government prices in recognition of their precious services during the operation, according to the press release.

The press release added that Prime Minister Shehbaz met President Asif Ali Zardari and made it confidence in this decision.

Under General Syed Asim Munirs Leadership, the armed forces successfully defended the fatherland, Zardari was said to have been cited in a press release from the presidency.

He said that the army chief deserved promotion to effectively counter Indian assault, successfully defend the fatherland and use an excellent military strategy.

He also congratulated Sidhu for the extension of his mandate.

Today, Pakistan greets Marshal Asim Munir as well as our courageous compatriots, soldiers, martyrs and their families, also said Prime Minister Shehbaz on X.

Accepting the honor, Coas Munir said that he was grateful to God to have received the post, to dedicate him to the whole nation, the armed forces of Pakistan, in particular the civil and military martyrs and the veterans.

I am grateful to the President of Pakistan, the Prime Minister and the Cabinet of their trust, he said in a statement published by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), adding that honor was the confidence of the nation, for which millions of Asim have sacrificed themselves.

It is not an individual honor but an honor for the armed forces of Pakistan and the whole nation, he said.

The Minister of the Interior Mohin Naqvi congratulated Coas Mnir for his promotion to the rank and expressed his best wishes for the army chief.

General Syed Asim Munnir has reached this position through hard work, talents and professional skills, said the Minister of the Interior, according to a post on the Ministers X account.

The military confrontation between India and Pakistan has occurred while tensions in recent months, Pahalgam's attack has continued to accumulate. During the night of May 6 to 7, New Delhi launched a series of air strikes in Punjab and Cashmere of Azad, which led to civilian victims. Islamabad responded by lowering five Indian jets.

After intercepting the drones sent by India and the Tit-For-Tat strikes on the bases of the other, it took American intervention on May 10, when tensions between the two countries culminated, so that the two sides finally drop their firearms as a ceasefire. India has since continued its aggressive posture even when Pakistan warned against any other military assault and offered talks. Officials from the two countries have confirmed that the ceasefire has no expiration date, putting to rest the speculation that the truce was going to travel this weekend unless you renew.

Additional reports from Nadir Guramani and Sanaullah Khan and additional contributions from Reuters.

