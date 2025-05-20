Thus, white smoke emerged from Whitehall because the Prime Minister did not say everything Habemas. At the end of the very publicized UK reset talks. The good news is that there is an improvement in the Brexit 2020 Treaty negotiated by Boris Johnson. The bad news is that she will not satisfy it much on each side of the Brexit division.

In 1992, the Swiss voted against the Maastricht Treaty devoting the Margaret Thatchers campaign to create a single Europe of the market with its four freedoms of capital movement, goods, services and labor. Pope Saint John John Paul II Mrs. Thactcers Treat will accelerate the process of European integration. A common political structure, the product of the free will of European citizens, far from endangering the identity of the peoples of the community, will be able to guarantee the rights, in particular cultural rights, of all its regions. These united European peoples will not accept the domination of a nation or a culture in relation to others, but they will support the equal law of everyone to enrich others with their difference.

Quickly Europes Nation richest in the Alps realized that they had pulled a crossbow arrow in their foot. Negotiations have started and continue to date to improve access to the Swiss to four freedoms without joining the EU.

The Alpine nation is governed by referendums and there have been 20 on the aspects of the EUR-SISS relationship. 17 have agreed proposals advanced by negotiators in Bern and Brussels and 3 said no. In 2010 while David Cameron and Nick Clegg announced their referendum which, according to the two leaders, would put the question of Europe in bed, the Swiss voted against Europeans to work in sectors such as care, agriculture, mountain tourism or construction in which the Swiss British did not want to work.

Swiss employers fell with horror and launched a campaign to overthrow the decision. Despite the Fulminations of the Party of Swiss Anti-EU peoples, a second referendum has been organized and Switzerland now benefits from access to the European labor market basin while the United Kingdom has imported more than a million workers from Africa and Asia to make the native British of work.

Great Britain is now embarking on the mountain climb laboratory for progressive progressive improvements in the 2020 agreement signed that Boris Johnson has signed.

This led the aging tenors of the anti-European ideology emerging as Japanese jungle soldiers 20 years after the end of the Second World War, always believing that their inevitable triumph is approaching.

From Boris Johnson, via Jacob Rees Mogg, Prini Patel, David Frost, Andrew Neil or Assorted and Oxbridge Retired peers puts on the Reduition Choir!, Trai-jacularity!, Or at closed counters! Continue but is lower and lower.

As Rod Liddle who helped to shoot today when he published him in a platform for Nigel Farage and Anti-European Keenies now notes that the old Heartlands of Brexit know that he did not hold his promises and only wants to move on.

Some labor ministers use Theresa Mays slogan, it would make Brexit work. It is an oxymoron. When the very conservative governor of the Bank of England says here that we will not be growth if we continue to define our faces against trade with Europe, it is an ex-declaration of Cathedra saying goodbye to Brexit.

The Prime Minister has none of the Flair, nor the conduct of a Tony Blair or Margaret Thatcher, but after the excitations of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, the voters opted for prudence, prudence and stability.

“It will be a long term, but the 30 -year Brexit era of British policy is over. One day, Polish workers will be welcome in Great Britain and the frequentation of Sunday Mass will increase.

Denis Macshane is the former Minister of Labor for Europe. His book Brexiternity. The uncertain future of Great Britain is published by Bloomsbury.