Kenez / Stockholm

A new legislative proposal subject to the Turkish Parliament will grant President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to sweep new powers to restructure the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK), including authority over promotions, layoffs and appointments within the military hierarchy. If it is adopted, the changes would represent a significant centralization of power in the presidency, allowing Erdogan to bypass the previous constitutional limitations of the executive influence on the army.

The bill, officially entitled the proposal for modifications to certain laws, was presented by the members of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) in power on May 16 and includes measures previously canceled by the Constitutional Court. One of the main provisions would allow the president to modify the compulsory waiting periods for military promotions by decree, citing the needs of the staff or the imbalances in the distribution of rank through the armed forces.

The proposed authority had initially been granted to the President via an emergency decree issued during a state of emergency following a controversial coup attempt on July 15, 2016. However, in a decision dated December 7, 2023, the Constitutional Court noted that this control of executives was unconstitutional, arguing that “the status of military personnel can only be regulated by law and not by executive decree.

Despite this, the new bill reintroduces the same authority. This time, it is part of formal legislation to meet the requirements of the courts according to which the regulation of military personnel must be based on statutory law rather than in the presidential decree. If it is adopted, this law would make the Erdogans control permanent and legally binding promotion deadlines.

The new bill seems to be the response of governments to this mandate. Critics argue that he essentially reaffirms presidential control under the guise of legal compliance.

In another controversial provision, the proposal would allow the president to expel the officers of the armed forces for disciplinary reasons. The bill aims to codify this authority in article 926 of the Turkish armed forces personnel law, bypassing previous judicial restrictions.

The proposal also consolidates Erdogans' control over military education by granting him the sole authority to appoint the rector of the National Defense University, the institution responsible for the training of future military leaders. The university was created by government decree shortly after the 2016 coup attempt, replacing all previous military academies, which had been closed for their alleged involvement at the coup.

Many believe that during the state of emergency declared after the failure of the State, Erdogan established a rule of a man by means of laws on emergency decrees subject to neither judicial control nor parliamentary. The opposition groups claim that the coup attempt was also an operation of false flag organized by the infamous intelligence agency, Mill Stihbarat Tekilat (MT), to purge the opponents of Erdogans of their work.

Currently, people affiliated with the Glen movement, a criticism of the government which, according to the Erdogan administration, claims the origin of the coup attempt, are still being detained and arrested for accusations against the assets.

The opposition parties argue that this centralization of authority on military training, as well as the control of admissions and promotions, gives the executive branch an unrivaled influence on the future composition of the body of Turkish officers.

In the explanatory notes accompanying the bill, the government maintains that a rapid and decisive action is necessary to maintain discipline and operational efficiency within the army. Discipline constitutes the foundation of the Turkish armed forces and is essential to its ability to respond to threats, says the proposal. Therefore, it is essential to take rapid and effective measures against serious disciplinary violations.

The note underlines that the changes proposed are intended to preserve the strength and credibility of the armed forces, ensuring that problematic personnel can be quickly removed and replaced.

The proposed legislation is the last in a series of measures taken by President Erdogan and his government to reshape the Turkish army in the aftermath of the 2016 coup attempt.

According to figures shared by Erdogan during a 2024 ceremony at the University of National Defense, 1,524 of the staff officers out of 1,886 were expelled from the TSK after the coup. A total of 10,468 officers were dismissed on the 32,189 portions at the time. The more detailed figures of the Ministry of Defense show that 24,339 members of the army, including officers, non-commissioned officers and civil servants, have been rejected since 2016.

While the official account says that only 8,651 soldiers participated in the coup attempt, criticisms question the extent of the purges, noting that the number of layoffs far exceeds the number of alleged participants. Only 42 of the 325 flag officers in active service during the coup have retained their grade or received promotions thereafter.

Many analysts consider purges not only as an answer to the coup attempt, but in the context of a broader strategy to transform the army into a more aligned force on the ideological and political objectives of Erdogans. Several of the officers were promoted to the most important positions after the purges were described as less experienced and less qualified compared to their predecessors.

Following the coup, the government revised the training and selection system of officers. All military academies have been closed and replaced by the National Defense University. A new process of examining staff agents has been introduced, allowing the government to check the candidates more closely.

In addition, according to official admission, the committees responsible for the selection of cadets included members of Sadat, a jihadist paramilitary group known for its loyalty to Erdogan. The government has also opened the door to graduates of the religious schools of Imam-Hatip joining the military, a significant gap compared to the previous secular standards.

The proposed law should be easily adopted due to the AKP and the parliamentary majority of its partners.

Text of the proposed law granting large powers to President Erdogan within the army:

