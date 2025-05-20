Donald Trump says Joe Biden has “stadium 9” cancer during press information





President Donald Trump spoke badly when he was asked about President Joe Bidens Diagnosis of Cancer on Monday, May 19.

After a ceremony in which he presented a medal of honor to the family of a female policeman, Trump answered the press questions, who asked his reaction to the diagnosis of “aggressive” Biden cancer during the weekend.

“I think it's very sad, in fact,” replied Trump, 78, before labeling the diagnosis. “I am surprised that it was not informed a long time ago. Because to get to stage 9, it's long.”

Biden spokesperson announced the new diagnosis in a press release on Sunday, May 18, revealing that the 82-year-old president has stadium prostate cancer with a Gleason score of 9, which is linked to the speed with which cancer could spread.

Stage 4 is the highest classification possible for cancer. Dr. Christopher Wee, a Cleveland Clinic's genitorerinary medical oncologist, told people that Bidens cancer is a stadium 4 because he has spread outside the prostate. “”

Gleason's scores, on the other hand, are specific to prostate cancer and vary from 6 to 10 years. “The higher the number, the more abnormal the cells,” said Dr. Wee to people. “And so when something is a Gleason 9 or a Gleason 10 in general, people think that this reflects a more aggressive behavior of cancer.”

Donald Trump and Joe Biden serve the hand of the inauguration, January 20, 2025.

SOMODEVILLA / POOL / AFP chip via getty

After reiterating that he found the diagnosis of Biden prostate cancer on Monday in his press remarks on Monday, Trump focused on the cognitive health of the former president.

There are things that happen that the public was not informed. And I think that someone will have to talk to their doctor, “he continued. Why was it not the cognitive capacity, why was he not discussed? I think the doctors said that it was very good, and it turned out that it is not the case. It is very dangerous.

By suggesting again that advanced cancer like Bidens can take years to reach this level of danger, Trump continued to display that the details of the former presidents were knowingly kept from the public while he was in office.

It is a very, very sad situation, and I feel very bad about it, and I think that people should try to discover what happened, he concluded.

Donald Trump; Joe Biden.

CBS via Getty

Trump is one of the many Republicans calling for more details on the health of Bidens and accusing the previous administration of concealment.

On Monday, the eldest son of the presidents, Donald Trump Jr., went to social networks to call the former first lady Jill Biden, who sometimes goes through Dr. Biden because she has a doctorate in education.

What I want to know is how Dr. Jill Biden missed the metastatic cancer of stage five or is it another concealment ??? He wrote on X, also poorly classifying cancer of former presidents as stadium 5, which does not exist.

When a user commented on his article, “it is an effort to push the fact that Joe directed the country as a vegetable under the carpet,” replied Don Jr.

