Jokowi diploma, Amien Rais: If it hangs out, public confidence is lost





Tempo.co,, Yogyakarta – The former president of MPR, Amien Rais, answered the question of the alleged false diplomas, the former president Joko Widodo, who has now participated in the legal process.

Jokowi then reported a number of people who mentioned his false diploma to the Jaya regional metro police with charms of slander and defamation.

Amien Rais said that the controversy of the Jokowi diploma did not need to be extended. “It is enough to show the diploma, so this case is over,” said Amien Rais on the sidelines to attend the reflection of the national awakening day held by the Yogyakarta nationality forum in Yogyakarta, Tuesday, May 2025.

According to Amien, a suggestion that Jokowi showed that the previous diploma had also been delivered by a certain number of political elites of major parties such as the Indonesian Democratic Party of the struggle, the National Awakening Party (PKB) and the Gerindra party.

“If he cannot show the diploma to the public, it means that he does not have it. He (Jokowi) also deals with the law,” said Syuro Council of the Oummah Party.

He deplored the attitude of Jokowi who in fact seemed closed about his diploma. According to him, if indeed Jokowi did not have the original diploma, he should have been admitted from the start so that the case does not turn on.

The former founder of the National Mandate Party (PAN) said, if the controversy of this false diploma was prolonged causing the loss of confidence of the public.

Joko Widodo is ready to open the original diploma if the legal process continues before the courts. Jokowi expressed his concern about people who would bear the consequences if his original diploma was opened in court.

“If the judicial process continues in the next stage, I am sorry (with the part reported). But it is scandalous,” said Jokowi after having undergone an exam to the national building of the criminal police investigation agency on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

Jokowi also reported a report on alleged slander on false diplomas to the metropolitan police in Jakarta. But this time, Jokowi was present in Bareskim to undergo a report on the alleged false diploma published by the Ulama team and activists (TPUA). The former mayor of Solo arrived around 09.43 WIB with a long and long -term brown batik and using a cap. He was released at 10:42 WIB by wearing a Black Faded card bearing the Gadjah Mada University logo (UGM) which he said containing his original diploma.

The arrival of Jokowi was at the same time to take a diploma which was tested by legal medicine by Bareskrim investigators. Previously, the Jokowi lawyer team, Yakup Hasibuan, presented the initial diploma of their client to the criminal investigation police on Friday, May 9, 2025. Yakup said that the diploma would be examined with Eggi Sudjana reports to a criminal investigation.

“It is therefore a little different from what we relate to the metropolitan police of Jakarta. Here, Mr. Jokowi is the report,” Yakup said in the criminal investigation unit on the national police on Friday.

Yakup said that the Jokowi secondary school diploma and the conference at the University of Gadjah Mada would be tested for criminalic because they were accused of false. But he did not know how long the forensic test will be carried out by the investigator. According to him, Jokowi is ready to undergo a legal process linked to a false diploma report which was alleged to him. “He is ready to give his diploma because it is an order to apply the law,” said Yakup. Izzudin hammam Contribute to the drafting of this article

