Trump signs Bill prohibiting revenge porn | Technological news





Legislation criminalizes the publication of intimate images, including the depths created of AI, without the consent of people.

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has signed a bill prohibiting porn called revenge, including images created using artificial intelligence.

The Take It Down law, signed on Monday, makes it a federal crime to publish intimate images of a person without their consent, and obliges social media platforms to remove these images within 48 hours at the request of the victims.

The legislation, which adopted the US Congress earlier this year with almost unanimous support, applies to realistic images created by AI, called Deep, as well as real photos.

With the rise of the generation of IA images, countless women were harassed with deep tobaccess and other explicit images distributed against their will. It's bad so horribly bad, Trump told a signature ceremony at the White House in Washington, DC.

It is a very abusive situation and made it today completely illegal.

The first lady Melania Trump, who defended the legislation after her husband's return to the White House, described the law as a powerful step forward in our efforts to guarantee that each American, especially young people, can feel better protected against their image or their identity.

While benefiting from rare bipartite support and the support of many organizations dedicated to the fight against harassment and sexual assault, legislation has aroused criticism of digital rights groups for reasons of confidentiality and anti-censure.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation said that the provisions of the laws to delete the reported material from the Internet laid risks to freedom of expression, the confidentiality of users and a regular procedure, without solving the problem it claims to solve.

Legal content, including satire, journalism and political discourse, could be wrongly, the group said in a statement in February.

The tight delay requires that applications and websites delete content within 48 hours, which means that online service providers, especially the little ones, will have to comply so quickly to avoid the legal risk that they are unable to check the complaints. Instead, automated filters will be used to catch duplicates, but these systems are sadly famous for reporting legal content, comments for fair use to reports.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/5/20/trump-signs-bill-outlawing-revenge-porn The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos