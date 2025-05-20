Provisional breads of Imran, Bushra





Rawalpindi / Islamabad:

On Tuesday, an anti-terrorist court (ATC) in Rawalpindi extended the temporary guarantees of Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), the Imran Khan founder on Tuesday, until June 12 in connection with 29 Firsts recorded on the PTI demonstration on November 26.

ATC judge Amjad Ali Shah, chaired the procedure. His advice, the defenders of Muhammad Faisal Malik and Hasnain Sanbal, appeared in court and asked that Bushra Bibi be included in the investigation in the presence of her husband and her legal representatives.

The prosecutor Syed Zaheer Shah submitted cases of cases to court, while the investigations in these cases were also present.

The court extended the provisional bond of Bushra Bibi until June 12 and postponed new procedures until the next hearing, asking the councils of both parties to present their arguments on the next date.

Meanwhile, in Islamabad, judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka, judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka, extended the provisional sureties of the founder of PTI in six cases and Bushra Bibi in one case. The court also ordered that Imran must be produced either in person or by video link at the next hearing.

During the hearing on the bidding pleads under bail, lawyer Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry appeared in court.

However, the arguments in the name of Imran could not be presented as the main council Salman Safdar was engaged in the Supreme Court. Lawyer Chaudhry asked for a new date of arguments, noting that despite the judicial orders, the imprisoned chief had not been produced.

The court extended the provisional sureties of the accused until June 17 and ordered that Imran is presented either in person or by video link at the next hearing date.

