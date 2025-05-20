



President Xi Jinping, who is also secretary general of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and president of the Central Military Commission, visit Luoyang Bearing Group CO on Monday afternoon during his Luoyang inspection, Henan province. During the visit, XI called for continuous efforts to make the manufacturing industry even stronger to advance Chinese modernization. Yan Yan / Xinhua

President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of maintaining businesses, employment, market and stable expectations in the face of a complex international environment, saying that China will respond to various uncertainties with the certainty of its high quality development. XI, who is also secretary general of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and president of the Central Military Commission, made these remarks on Tuesday as he wore a two -day investigation trip to the Central China Henan Province. Addressing representatives of the provincial party and the government during a work briefing Tuesday in Zhengzhou, the provincial capital, XI said that high quality development was essential for Chinese modernization. Faced with the complex external environment, it is necessary to strengthen confidence, to well manage China's affairs and to firmly expand the high-level opening, he said. It also urged Henan, one of the country's economic powers, to further consolidate the foundations of its real economy, and to promote the development of new quality productive forces adapted to local conditions and led by technological innovation, in order to improve the capacity of its modern industrial system to support high quality development. During the visit of Luoyang Bearing Group Co in the city of Luoyang on Monday, XI said: “China has always joined the development of the real economy. Since the past dependence on imported matches, soap and iron, to become the largest country of manufacture of the world with the most complete industrial categories, we took the right track.” As a traditional manufacturing company specializing in bearings, the products of the Luoyang bearings group are widely used in fields such as aerospace, construction machines, wind energy production, rail transport, port machines and ships. After learning of the company's efforts to accelerate the development of advanced manufacturing, XI said that China should continue to strengthen the manufacturing sector, adhere to the principles of autonomy and strength, and control basic technologies in key areas. “Hope is placed to you,” he told workers on the spot. He also called for efforts to strengthen collaboration between industries, universities and research institutes, and cultivate a large number of high quality talents. Despite the internal challenges and the increase in external shocks, the Chinese manufacturing industry has resisted pressure and has maintained stable growth. In April, the manufacturing sector saw its value added production climbing 6.6% in annual sliding, with that of the manufacture of equipment and high -tech manufacturing up 9.8% and 10%, respectively, according to data published Monday by the National Bureau of Statistics. Advanced manufacturing is the high field of global industrial competition and the main battlefield for technological innovation. XI has repeatedly stressed the need to upgrade the country's modernized industrialized system, supported by advanced manufacturing. In a resolution adopted during the third plenary session of the 20th CPC central committee in July of last year, it was clearly indicated that China would move faster to advance new industrialization, promote the growth and expansion of advanced manufacturing clusters and make the manufacturing sector, higher, more intelligent and more ecological. On Monday, XI also visited the Kite Horse temple, the first Buddhist temple in China and the Longmen Grottoes, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Contact writers at [email protected]

