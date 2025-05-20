



Magic it must be, if not, what really explains it? Only a few days after the armed forces of Pakistan, under the command of the army chief, General Asim Munnir, were a humiliating blow by India, the Hafiz-e-Quran chalet was promoted to a marshal in the field. It is such a symbolic and revealing decision.

But then again, Pakistan is a nation built on curious contradictions and such absurdities, which are no less than a miracle.

Based on the storytelling story that Pakistan, with the “High Strategy and Courageous Leadership of Munir defeated India” in its operation Bunyan Al-Marsoos, the Rawalpindi-Islamabad hybrid diet is busy tapping their backs and distributing congratulations. The promotion of Munnir testifies to the illusion.

On Tuesday, the Federal Cabinet of Pakistan, led by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, approved the promotion of Asim Munir from General to Marshal in the field “to ensure the security of the country and defeat the enemy according to the high strategy and the courageous direction of the Battle of Truth, of the Bunyan-Marsoos operation”.

“Gen Syed Asim Munnir promoted to Marshal in the field,” wrote the influencer of social media based in the United Kingdom, Imtiaz Mahmood, on X.

Experts also said that it was MNIR who had ordered that the civil puppet regime was promoting him to the field marshal, a redundant position for decades. The last army leader to be promoted to the rank of Marshal of Champ was Ayub Khan. Until the elevation of Munir, Khan remained the only marshal in the field of Pakistan, after having assumed the rank in 1965 during the Indo-Pak war.

“The promotion of Mining to Field Marshal proves to what extent the government and the civil administration of helpless and useless Pakistan are.

Major Jolly has captured the perception that the promotion of Mining could be less to merit and more on the consolidation of power in a country where the army has overshadowed civil governance.

The promotion of providing at this stage also shows how it could be an attempt to strengthen the image of Hafi-e-Quran as a “Great Savior” of Pakistan, a story that was explicit during its anti-Handle and Anti-India rhetoric of the speech delivered a few days before the Attack of Pahalgam on April 22.

The reality of the Pakistani operation Bunyan al-Marsoos strongly contrasts the victory of Pakistan victory.

The Indian operation Sindoor was a precise and devastating response to the attack on Pahalgam. Nine terrorist launch ramps, including the keys to Bahawalpur and Muridke, were destroyed by Indian strikes, killing around 100 terrorists. India strikes have targeted terrorist groups like Jaish-E-Mohammed and Lashkar-E-Taiba, which the Pakistani deep state has long sheltered and used against India.

Pakistan's reprisal operation, far from reaching strategic success, saw its neutralized drones and missiles with India ripposter even stronger.

In response to implacable Pakistani bombings and drone attacks through the control line (LOC) and the international border, the Indian forces have struck critical Pakistani air bases, notably Rafiqui, Murid, Nur Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Chunian, Pasrur and Siaalkot, with precision strikes in May 10.

India clarified its intention by hitting Nur Khan's air base, a few kilometers from the real power center in Pakistan, GHQ Rawalpindi, and the siege of symbolic civil government in Islamabad. The furthest of a Pakistani missile could enter India, in his attempt to hit Delhi, was a farm in Haryana.

Promotion of the field marshal

Four days of mini-war with India revealed the defensive posture of Pakistan and the inability to match the military prowess of India.

This clearly exposes the claims to provide a “historic victory” because the hybrid regime is that the hybrid regime is spreading.

Yes, the elevation of providing field marshal is as symbolic as it is revealing. This reflects the delicate position in which it is.

The de facto supremo in Pakistan had been faced with eroding support, following the economic difficulties of the country and the political decline in supporters of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Bringing, already operating from a position of disadvantage, had started to consolidate power by allowing the military courts to try civilians, months after its mandate was quietly extended by three to five years.

His speech of April 16, invoking the theory of the two nations and targeting Hindu and India, was considered a signal for terrorist proxies, degenerating tensions that led to the attack on Pahalgam.

By making a war situation with India, Munir sought to reach domestic support and divert criticism.

Now, the promotion of Munir, far from a reward for success, seems to be the desperate attempt of the military to project the force, where he cement his control while Pakistan is struggling with the fallout of his failed strategies.

So yes, the magic of Mining loses a war, then obtained a greater crown. His ascent to the field marshal is not for a military gain, but more on the tightening of his grip on a ruined state. In Pakistan, the country of coups and contradictions, power does not result from victory, but from its illusion.

Posted by:

Sushim Mukul

Posted on:

May 20, 2025

Settle

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/world/story/pakistan-asim-munir-promotion-field-marsahal-lost-war-failed-bunyan-um-marsoos-operation-sindoor-narrative-2727757-2025-05-20 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos