While months of heavy talks went down over, the United Kingdom and Brussels concluded an agreement yesterday that put Great Britain in the nearest alignment with the EU from Brexit.

Sir Keir Starmer said that the reduction in commercial barriers would increase the British economy by 9 billion per year by 2040.

But he faced accusations of “surrender” and a “betrayal” of Brexit on issues such as food standards, the decisions of the EU courts and fishing rights.

Fisheries 'Selt-out' until 2038

European fishing ships will still have 12 years of access to British waters in the same terms they enjoy now. This is undoubtedly the most controversial part of the agreement and triggered the greatest cries of betrayal.

Under an agreement concluded by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2021, Great Britain will have seized 25% of the capture rights in its waters which were given to the EU trawlers before the Brexit 2016 vote.

The British fishing industry had hoped that this transfer of power would continue at the end of the agreement in June 2026 or that the United Kingdom would seize the control of more than 100% of its waters.

But Sir Keir Starmer agreed that the EU can keep 75% of its pre-Brexit taking until 2038, rather than continuing to gradually regain control of British waters after Brexit.

British negotiators apparently sold after the EU has put the 11th hour requests on the table on Sunday.

They played Hardball by warning Sir Keir that he would only obtain his key request that the commercial barriers be relaxed with the block indefinitely if he accepted that current fishing rights are extended.

After a last -minute quarrel, the two parties agreed 12 years.

The magnitude of the agreement blinded fishing organizations in the United Kingdom because the ministers had previously indicated that they were only prepared to allow an extension of more than four years.

However, the ban on exporting certain crustaceans to the continent such as clams, mussels and oysters was lifted.

Sir Keir insisted that the agreement was “good for fishing” because he would ensure stability. But the Federation of Scottish fishermen called the New Deal “A Horror Show”.

And the reform that the leader of the United Kingdom, Nigel Farage, said that it would be “the end of the fishing industry”.

Ridding note: 5/5

Free movement for young adults?

Thousands of other adults under the age of 30 over two dozen EU countries could pay to the United Kingdom as part of the “Young Experience Program”.

This would give young people the right to work, live and study in the United Kingdom and Vice Versa.

The figures allowed to come would be capped, with a time limit on how long they can stay. But there was no detail on this subject in yesterday's agreement and he must always be negotiated in other talks.

The Brexiteers argued that he would signal a return to “freedom of movement through the rear door”.

Great Britain has also agreed to participate in talks that the Erasmus program of the EU has a cost of millions of pounds.

The exchange program, which was created in 1987 and now has 33 members, offers students annual subsidies to be studied in Europe as part of their diploma.

British negotiators have agreed to advance the talks that Reaching Erasmus after having embarrassed Brussels requests so that European students can pay the same university costs cheaper as British students.

Rideling note: 4/5

Boris Johnson criticized Sir Keir as “ Gimp de Brussels at the orange ball '' in an interview on GB News when he discussed the new agreement of the Prime Minister's EU

Great Britain has agreed to always follow EU food standards and agricultural rules in exchange for the drop in administrative formalities when exporting animal and plant products to the block which, according to ministers, will reduce the prices of supermarkets.

The New Deal will tear most EU food and agricultural checks imposed after Brexit, which means that refrigerated meat products such as sausages and hamburgers can again be exported to the continent.

British controls on EU foods will also be reduced in an assertive No10 move “would make food cheaper”. Controversially, this will include the adoption of new EU laws in the sector in the future. This so-called “dynamic alignment” will make the United Kingdom a “rules of rules”, claim Brexiteers, undergo one of the key principles of Brexit that the United Kingdom should establish its own laws.

For example, this could prevent Great Britain from continuing with plans aimed at allowing crop planting published by genes, a sector that could have generated billions of pounds.

The agreement means that the United Kingdom will have “saying” in the established rules, but it remains to be explained how it will work. This also means that Great Britain will have to accept the decisions of the European Court of Justice with regard to disputes. It also angry the Brexiteers.

But this decision was greeted by food producers, who say they have faced more paperwork from Brexit. This will also facilitate the rules on the sending of food products from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

Downing Street said that the agreement, associated with an agreement on carbon emissions, could possibly be worth 9 billion a year to the economy by 2040.

Rideling note: 4/5

Travelers in the United Kingdom will once again be able to use e-waste in European countries, which could reduce expectations-although it is due to individual EU countries (image in stock)

Starmer's defense agreement opens the door to British defense companies to access a 125 billion dollars fund designed to help the Bloc countries reorganize as a result of the Ukraine War

Security and Defense Partnership

The agreement opens the door to British defense companies to access a 125 billion dollars fund designed to help the blocks of the Bloc to rearore themselves following the war in Ukraine.

British defense companies such as Bae Systems and Babcock have been locked up. Discussions will be taken forward on how the United Kingdom will be able to access the fund, including a financial contribution, which could reach hundreds of millions of pounds. The fund allows the EU states to contract loans for the weapons of the funds collected against the EU budget.

Some fear that the defense and security partnership could point out that the British soldiers participate in EU civil and military operations, which, according to Brexiteers, is potentially a slippery slope for the United Kingdom to be involved in a “European army”.

Addition Note 3/5

Use of e-gate

Travelers in the United Kingdom will be able to use e-gates again in European countries, which could reduce expectations. However, it will be due to the EU individual nations to decide whether British travelers can use them.

Some countries had argued that e-was for British travelers were not compatible with the rules of the Bloc Schengen border area. But under the agreement, the European Commission ruled that it was.

0/5 surrender assessment

Carbon trading

The United Kingdom will line up with the Bloc emissions trading system. This will allow British companies to avoid being affected by the new Brussels carbon tax in Brussels next year.

Although this decision will increase costs for British companies, this will mean that they are no longer affected by a new levy on dirty energy imports. Known as carbon border adjustment mechanism, it could allow exporters to save up to 800 million payments to the EU during the first year.

Addition note 2/5