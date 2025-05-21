Does Donald Trump make the world a favor by isolating the United States?

The President of the United States, Donald, prevents prices against most of the world stock markets,, disrupted the American bond market and destabilized the global economy.

Trump has economically And politically threat of American alliesbreaking the unity of the Western world. But Trumps Chaos may have inadvertently produced the opportunity to create a better world.

Some Western commentators argue that the United States has been a benevolent superpower.

It may have been true for a small group of Western states mainly that have benefited American domination. But A large part of the world South was the victim by American military, economic and political interventions.

Lose domination?

The West could be losing its dominant position in the world order. It is probably inevitable, But it may not be the tragedy that certain Western commentators assume that it is.

In most of the world, there is A desire for a more equitable world order who does not present moral, racial and cultural standards of the system dominated by the West. A world where American and Western power is limited and contained could not only end up being more peaceful but, over time, more prosperous.

Without the cooperation of allies alienated by Trump, it can be more difficult for the United States to launch a conflict in the world as He has often had since the end of the Cold War.

In a recent Foreign affairs Article, American political scientist Stacie Goddard argues that the world emerge multipolar and post-American will be a world in which great powers, mainly the United States, Russia and China Will divide the globe into spheres of influence.



The United States is Seeking to maintain disproportionate power in Asia. Closer to their homes, neighbors of the United States have reasons to fear American expansionism.

On the other hand, even if he has imperialist ambitions, Russia does not have military power to dominate Europe. It is a country of 144 million people with A sixth European Union GDP. Russia can cause trouble in countries with important Russian minorities, but its ability to project power is limited, as shown by its grinding war in Ukraine.





Chinese position

The Chinese marked a victory against Trumps' prices with a 90 -day pricing break It is praised as the justification of the provocative negotiation strategy in Chinas. China called Trumps Bluff and won as Global actions have climbed.





This has strengthened the objective of Chinas to have a sphere of influence. However, Chinese foreign policy is largely non -interventionist And, compared to the United States, remarkably selected.

China can intimidate its rivals in the Southern China Sea,, Senkaku IslandsAnd TaiwanBut it does not easily use military force. China has not used the military force since its war with Vietnam in 1979.

China is committed to most of the guidelines for the current international system and value a Stable and mutually beneficial global economic order This allows him to concentrate and improve his domestic development.

It is Economic sectors oriented towards export Need customers abroad. Unlike the West, China has a direct interest in helping the world South develop and prospering in order to create these customers.



Asian trade alliance?

The Chinese use their resources to promote Economic and technological development in the world.

While China spreads its renewable energy technologies in the world, some of the poorest countries can skip carbon fuel and go directly to renewable energies to make the development affordable and achievable, and to mitigate climate change.





In response to Trumps prices, China, South Korea and Japan have discussed a renewed free trade arrangement. President XI Jinping Turned Vietnam,, Malaysia and Cambodia To encourage a common front against American actions.

Asian states are wary of China, but they Stay attached to global trade. The United States can withdraw from globalization, but the rest of the world is not, although Dominance of the manufacture of Chinas concerns many states.



Emerging international order

New institutions can help manage the evolution of the world order. THE BRICS Country Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates created the New Development Bank (NDB). China has created the Asian Investment Bank Infrastructure (AIIB) and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The United Nations remains the favorite instrument of world diplomacy, Even if Western States have been accused of having undermined his authority and his effectiveness.

The European Union will continue as a major world power in the emerging international order, but in a more uniform place with the rest of the world.



Europe returns It is Commercial war with China. In the words of Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission: The West as we knew it no longer exists.

Western states will undoubtedly continue to try to exert a disproportionate global influence. Canada suggested that Similar views Train an alliance to promote international trade and the institutions that remain dominated by Western interests. This idea seems to be designed to continue marginalizing the world South in the international decision -making process.

Most South world states are not high -level liberal democracies. Many have trouble with the inheritances of colonialism while managing an international system dominated by the West which maintains them subordinate. Others have created governments that correspond to their particular circumstances, cultures and levels of development.

But Many lower countries generally share a commitment to international law It is apparently stronger than the West. They need a stable, predictable and fairly applied set of global rules than stronger nations. Ironically, the decline of the United States can facilitate an international order based on much more authentic and legitimate rules.

Americas loosening adhesion

Readjust the global economy far from the United States to a more diverse and uniformly distributed economic model will be Difficult and disruptive.

However, the description of the American grip on the world power is an essential first step towards the realization of a fairer and balanced international order.

For having put this process in motion, the world may have a thank you measure to Trump.