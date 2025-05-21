“ It must end now 'and' Rayner's Secret Plan ''





There is a mixture of stories in the first pages on Tuesday, but the conviction by the British Minister of Foreign Affairs David Lammy of the “intolerable” bombing of Israel of Gaza is evident. The Daily Mirror declares “it must end now” in their main story associated with an image of a four -month -old baby of malnutricity in Gaza. The paper highlights Lammy's message to the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “Complete this blockade and leave help.” The Guardian leads with Lammy calling the Rhetoric of Gaza of Israel “repellant and monstrous”. The document reports that British-Israeli relations have plunged their worst state for decades after Lammy has suspended discussions on a new trade agreement. Accompanying history is a convincing image of a man carrying the body of his nephew who was killed in an Israeli air strike. Elsewhere, “access to the E-gates in the EU could take until 2026” despite the agreement announced at the UE-UK summit on Monday. Times reports that the United Kingdom is “ready to sanction the best Israelis on Gaza”. The newspaper indicates that the government establishes plans with other countries to impose sanctions on the Minister of Finance of Israel and the Minister of Defense, among others. An interview with primary school teacher Leanne Lucas, who survived the stabbing of Southport, calling for the ban on pointed kitchen blades. The United Kingdom accusing Israel of “cruel and monstrous extremism” does not take into account the Gaza coverage of I. Lammy's warning is also strongly presented because it signals a “new dark phase of this conflict”. The Daily Telegraph reports that Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner had a “secret plan” for a new tax raid on savers. The document reports that he saw a document suggesting that Rayner proposed eight tax increases, which could increase taxes from 3 billion to 4 billion per year. In its continuous coverage of the “reset of Brexit” on Monday, the newspaper indicates that cheap telephone calls for British tourists were blocked by the EU after efforts to drop the charges of roaming. The Financial Times leads its coverage with the EU to impose flat fees from 2 to billions of small packages entering the block, mainly from China. The document calls for this a “new setback” for online retailers at low cost such as TEMU and Shein. The sharing of first place is the international condemnation of the continuous assault of Israel against Gaza. The document echoes other first pages signaling that the United Kingdom has frozen negotiations for a trade agreement with Israel in response to the “abominable” situation in Gaza. The water bosses “will finally be punished” after the criminal surveys on wastewater spills have reached a record of 81, reports the Metro. The water from the Thames in difficulty is first place with 31 probes. The newspaper reports that by virtue of new laws, the bosses can be imprisoned up to five years for the most serious violations and the companies sentenced to a fine of hundreds of millions of pounds. The preview of the former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson according to which “Great Britain is transformed into a police condition” is resounded on the first page of the Daily Mail. Johnson's comments are intervened after a judge refused to reduce the sentence of a mother locked up on a “hateful” tweet after the murders of Southport. Taquint is also an exclusivity on “ITV's Daytime Bloodbath” after introducing budget cuts to finance the cup coverage. “They think it's all over … Yer Tellly” says the daily star in its cover of the DIURNE of ITV budget cuts. The newspaper says that this morning, Lorraine and loose women are all affected. Elsewhere, Jennifer Lopez's last catchy outfit is greeted as “a real fishing”. “Crazy jet!” Shout the sun because it promotes exclusivity which says that taxpayers should “pay thousands of books to install a dog that has crossed the chain in a wrapped canoe”. The newspaper reports that the German shepherd “made the perilous journey” with its owner and was taken to the ground and sent to quarantine. ITV's “day reduction” of 220 jobs also shares the first place of ITV. Finally, the Daily Express reports the “retirees struck by” Triple Whammy 'Savings Blow “. The newspaper indicates that a million retirees are confronted with” unprecedented tax requests “after the decision of Reeves to maintain the frost on the income tax bands. At the same time, the exit of the princess of Wales in the Royal Garden Party is considered as a” ray of sun “.

