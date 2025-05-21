PKK ends a 40 -year fight, but doubts remain on the next steps

The Kurdistan workers' party, the PKK, announced the end of its more than forty years against Turkey, a conflict that made more than 40,000 lives. But the declaration, called history by Turkish officials, is respected by public skepticism with remaining questions about disarmament and its calls for democratic reforms.

By learning the news that the PKK puts an end to its war and its disarmament, the Kurds danced in the streets of the Southeast Kurdish in the south-east of Turkey. The region bore the weight of the brutal conflict, with the overwhelming majority of people killed by civilians and millions more displaced.

From armed struggle to political arena

“It's a historic moment. This conflict has been going on for almost half a century,” said Asl Aydntaba of Brooking InstitutionA Washington -based reflection group.

“And for them [the PKK] To say that the armed wrestling period is over and that they will move to a major political struggle is very important. “”

The PKK, designated as a terrorist organization by the European Union and most of the Western turkey allies, launched its armed struggle in 1984 for Kurdish rights and independence. At the time, Turkey was led by the army, which did not even recognize the existence of the Kurds, qualifying them as mountain Turks.

Almost fifty years later, however, Turkey is a different place. The third parliamentary party is the Dem Pro-Kurdish party. In his statement ending his armed struggle and announcing his dissolution, the PKK said that there was now space in Türkiye to pursue its objectives by political means.

However, the military realities would be at the origin of the PKKS decision to end its campaign. From a technical and military point of view, the PKK has lost, observed Aydn Selcan, a former main Turkish diplomat that served in the region.

For almost ten years, there has been no armed attack by the PKK inside Turkey because they are no longer able to do so. And in the northern half of the Iraqi region of Kurdistan, there is now almost no presence of PKK, added Selcan.

Selcan also claims that the PKK could seek to consolidate its military gains in Syria. For the first time in history, the PKKS Syrian Offshoot, the YPG, began to administer a region. It is therefore important for the organization to preserve this administration.

They renamed themselves as a political organization. Turkish forces have repeatedly launched military operations in Syria against the YPG. However, Syrian Kurdish forces have reached a provisional agreement with the new Damass leaders with whom Ankara is sustained.

Erdoans with high issues

For Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, who hangs out in opinion polls and faces growing demonstrations in the face of the arrest of his main political rival, the mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Mamolu, on alleged corruption accusations, it could be a golden opportunity. This is a victory for Erdoan, without a doubt, the analyst claimed Aydntaba.

In addition to the favorable headlines, the announcement of PKKS peace offers a solution to a major political headache for Erdoan. The Turkish president wants to modify the constitution to remove the limits of the mandate, allowing him to present himself again to the presidency.

The pro-Kurdish party Dem holds the parliamentary votes that Erdoan needs. Yes, Erdoan, of course, will negotiate with the Kurds for constitutional changes, said Aydntaba.

Now we are entering a very transactional period in Turkish politics. Instead of suppressing the Kurds, it will be a question of negotiating with them. And this can persuade the pro-kurdish faction which forms the third block in larger block of Turkish politics is moving away from the opposition camp, added Aydntaba.

However, Aydntaba warns that Erdoan will have to convince its electoral base, which remains skeptical about any peace process with the PKK. According to a recent opinion poll, three respondents in four opposed the peace process, with a majority of supporters of the Erdoans Ak party against him.

For decades, the PKK was described in Türkiye as a brutal terrorist organization, and its imprisoned leader, Abdullah Calan, was systematically mentioned by politicians and a large part of the media like the killer baby. Critics argue that the government has failed to adequately prepare the public for peace.

In world peace processes, we see a strong emphasis on convincing society, observed Sezin Ney, a political commentator at Turkeys Portal of new politics. There are reconciliation processes, truth commissions, etc., all designed to obtain public support. But in our case, it is like surgery without the anesthesia operation started without sedatives, added Ney.

Political concessions?

Public pressure on Erdoan should grow, because the PKK and Kurdish political leaders demand concessions to facilitate the peace and disarmament process.

In the coming months, the government should first change the conditions of Calan prison Professor Mesut of the Institute of Reform based in Istanbul.

The second expectation is the release of people in poor health who are currently in prison. And for the disarmament process to be smooth, there should be an amnesty or a reduction in sentences, allowing PKK condemned in Turkish prisons to be released and ensure that the return of PKK activists is not imprisoned, Yeen added.

Yeen said that tens of thousands of political prisoners should be released, as well as the reintegration of the mayors of the DEM party who have been removed from his functions under anti -terrorist legislation.

Erdoan excluded all the concessions until the PKK disarm, but said that good things will follow disarmament. Meanwhile, the main Party of the Opposition CHP, while welcoming the peace initiative, insists that any democratic reform directed against the Kurdish minority must be extended to a broader society with the liberation of Mamolu, the chief political rival of Erdoans.

Although the peace process is widely considered a political victory for Erdoan, it could still become a responsibility for the president, who risks being captured between a skeptical electoral base and an impatient Kurdish population demanding concessions.