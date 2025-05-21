Nanjing University is organizing a 123rd anniversary ceremony from Nanjing University





On May 20, Nanjing University held its celebration of the 123rd anniversary on the Xianlin campus. Tan Tieniu, president of NJU CPC Council and academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), attended and delivered a conclusion speech. Tan Zhemin, president of the NJU and the academician of the case, presented an honorary report. Tan Tieniu and Tan Zhemin granted greetings to all teachers, students, students and alumni in the country and abroad. They expressed sincere thanks and great respect to the leaders at all levels and friends of various sectors that supported the development of the University of Nanjing. This year marks the conclusion of the “14th five -year plan” and the planning of the “15th five -year plan”, the final sprint of the first cycle “Forging Ahead” of the NJU and a key year to implement the spirit of the important response of President XI Jinping. Tan Tieniu said that 1, 2, 3, is the familiar starting command, faced with the new trip to come, we have to unite and strive, advance the position, act quickly and respond to the situation, to accelerate the construction of the “First Nanjing University”. He stressed that all the teachers, the staff and the students should take the 123rd anniversary as a starting point, will always remember the serious instructions of the President Xi Jinping, fully putting the implementation of the spirit of his important letter of response, seize the development opportunities and relate to challenges with a renewed effort, in order to make new and greater contributions to our national rebalance and the modernization of Chinese style. Tan Zhemin has reviewed many touching moments of the 123 -year -old trip from NJU. In accordance with the requirements of the new era, he has made systematic work arrangements to accelerate the construction of the “First Nanjing University”. He pointed out that each key node in the travel of 123 years of NJU is engraved by the original aspiration and the ideal of serving the nation and the people, presenting the courage and the responsibility to face challenges. We must inherit the spirit of the Centenary NJU, courageously undertake the mission of a strong nation in education, to gather more wisdom and the strength of all teachers and students, follow the rhythm of time and fulfill the vision of the “first University of Nanjing” through continuous efforts, thus responding to the call and the needs of the nation and the people. During the ceremony, Tan Tieniu and Tan Zhemin presented certificates to the representatives and institutions of former students who generously supported the culture of university talents, discipline innovation and scientific and technological breakthroughs. Chen Yunsonng, vice-president of NJU CPC Council, chaired the conference Three representatives, Wang Tao, secretary of the party at the school of astronomy and space sciences, of the former Zheng Gang, of the 2004 class of Kuang Yaming College, and Xue Ke, a doctoral student in 2022 of the School of Artificial Intelligence, shared their experience and their aspirations.

