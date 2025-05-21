What will happen when Xi Jinping dies?

Xi Jinping made the new Emperor of China – its president for life. Under the XI command, China has abandoned many of its capitalist policies on the free market in favor of centralized control, even if it has carried out economic repercussions. XI also continued global hegemony and has embarked on poor behavior in trade, diplomacy and gray zone tactics to achieve this.

But what will happen when Xi dies? After all, the strong man is 71 years old and is no longer at his peak. Will his successor return to capitalist values ​​if only to save the economy from the additional decline? Will his successor give up the hegemonic ambitions of the country? Or will his successor double on the bad behavior that XI started?

The truth is that no one knows. No one knows because Xi has no apparent successor.

Since the limits of the presidential mandate in March 2018, XI has consolidated power around itself. Those who dispute his leadership, whether openly or secretly, were banished from the Chinese Communist Party (CCC), imprisoned or removed without trace. The few that present a promise are deleted and give no relevant responsibility within the CCP.

As for the next generation of leaders, the CCP continues to fight against universities across the country to find growing political stars. The activities of the university student campus are monitored and those deemed to constitute a threat to the XI regime are prohibited from penetrating the political system. Nasing political leaders under 25 are not allowed to flourish.

China's leadership turns and only depends on Xi and no one knows what will happen after his death. For the outside world, we can only assume that the one who succeeds Xi will follow his policies. But for the Chinese people, the specter of Xi's death is frightening.

Indeed, XI leaves an economy and not in the pink of health. It continues to cope with a paralyzing debt, the decline in foreign investments and the flight of capital. He is in the grip of high unemployment of young people, a bust of property, a wealth of households and a low demand from consumers. The trade war with the United States exacerbates uncertainties.

China's hot hot economy has cooled considerably, having been tempered by XI policies to control the economy through public companies. He funded the country's economic expansion thanks to debt and frightened foreign investors with strict anti-spying policies. In addition to these, China is confronted with a demographic time bomb following its unique policy.

Geopolitically, Xi caused tensions through aggressive gray zone tactics against Taiwan, the Philippines, India, Japan, Vietnam and Indonesia, among others.

In short, Xi put China in a difficult position, both economically and geopolitically. Whoever succeeds it will have a lot of repair to make.

On the death of XI, a leadership vacuum cleaner will occur and this will lead to an even more uncertainty. Uncertainty generates instability. We can expect intense power struggles among the elite, military and rival political factions within the CCP. This will cause temporary chaos, at best, or a civil war, at worst.

If someone from the PCC succeeds XI, the new chef will naturally intensify civil discipline to consolidate power. This will further suppress the rights of Chinese society, attaching fire to civilian troubles.

But there is a silver lining. A new leader can occur which is less hard than Xi in terms of economic policy and ideological rigidity. He can redirect the country's price and lead him to economic reform and better behavior towards his neighbors.

Who benefits from the economic slowdown of China?

Even now, the status of China as a global manufacturing center dissipates, given the repressive conditions under the XI and American prices. China has around 35 billions of dollars in industrial and manufacturing assets, almost half of which are held or supported by foreign companies. These foreign companies leave en masse and will continue to do so in the years to come. It was reported that around 5 billions of dollars of manufacturing assets that left the country in 2024 and that others will leave in 2025 to avoid American sanctions.

Who should benefit from the capital flight of China?

Foreign manufacturers will go where the condition is right. These include the availability of a prominent young workforce; a large base of consumers under the age of 40 and a wealth growth; Sufficient infrastructure for the movement of the supply chain; presence of basic industries; political stability; a strong rule of law; Conditions adapted to companies; A culture of manufacturing and trade and a place suitable for expatriates.

Until now, two destinations correspond to the bill. Mexico and Anase, the latter obtaining the lion's share.

The Philippines are in the right region but are in intense competition with Vietnam and Indonesia. We lose both. The conditions in the Philippines are simply not as attractive as our two strong neighbors.

Being less attractive only means that we have to make more efforts. The office of the president's special assistant for investments and economic affairs was created to do the work. Unfortunately, our direct foreign investment in 2024 did not increase from 2023 and our share of regional FDIS remains a bread. We do not get our fair share of investments leaving China.

We all know what it takes to become more attractive for foreign investors and to resolve all this will take time. But there are low suspension fruits that we can do now. For lack of space, let me recommend four. Single 5,000 of the most talented young people in the country and put them on an accelerated STEM and engineering program as well as the Mandarin and the Japanese language. Accelerating the digitization of government services (this will resolve both the facility in business and corruption). Improve the gaps in the logistics chain in Calabarzon (where the majority of factories oriented towards exports are located) and facilitate traffic by imposing a two -day prohibition on cars. Rationalize and modify the law of the Epira.

* * *

E-mail: [email protected]. Follow it on Twitter @Aj_Masigan