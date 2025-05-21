Could Pope Leo really give up his American citizenship?

Since the elections of Robert Francis Prévos by the headquarters of Rome a little less than two weeks ago, the Americans, Catholics and others, have enjoyed Leo XIV becoming the first American citizen to serve as a pope.

American flag in St. Peters Square, Vatican City. Image credit: Shutterstock.

An American pope is, reasonably, a source of national pride and joy, especially for the local Church. And the novelty of an American pope caused an instant reflection on the legal and constitutional issues it raises: can the Pope present himself to the presidency?

But, as the practices of the leonine pontificate are beginning to settle, The pillar learned that some senior officials from the State Secretariat of Vaticians have expressed serious concerns to the double citizenship of new popes and have urged an internal conversation on the prospect of renouncing its American passport.

The decision depends ultimately Pope Leo himself, of course, and an official act of renunciation would carry with it an enormous international meaning. Even if the decision was made for the most serious and practical reasons, it would probably be largely interpreted as the pope turning her back on her native country, and even turned as a political declaration.

But, while the severity of the consequences of such a decision is reasonably predictable, some relatives of the State Secretariat said The pillar That there is now a real consideration of potential and potentially unpredictable problems resulting from a Pope with American citizenship.



The fact that Leo XIV has and at least for the moment retains an American passport creates his own problems for Pope Leo if he was to go to the United States, although he clearly indicated that he had not yet firm to do so.

Under American law, American citizens are required to move to and from the United States using American passports, even if they maintain dual nationality. This rule, brought as a security measure as part of the George W. Bush administration, has sometimes taken all kinds of duplicate nationals off guard.

For example, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, was born in New York and a double American-UK citizen during most of his life. But he encountered problems in 2006, after the change of rule, when he was detained in the control of the passport for having omitted to produce a valid American passport despite his American citizenship.

Johnson finally gave up his American citizenship completely when he came to serve as a British foreign minister and later the Prime Minister, although this was mainly due to the expensive tax requests made by the IRS.

Leo should, at least, technically, present his passport under the name of Robert Prevost if he had visited the country. The case could still be complicated in that it would have no other passport to present.

As head of state of the city of the Vatican and the occupier and the personification of the sovereign international entity of the Holy See, the passports of the two are issued under his authority and in his name. The monarchs, including the King of the United Kingdom, do not carry (and cannot logically) passports because the document would indeed be an article of self -rtification.

This is only a problem in theory, because it must be assumed that any trip to the United States by Leo would be treated as a state occasion and its arrival is probably managed directly by the American State Department. But this highlights the legal restrictions to which an American citizen is subject.

A more urgent problem and more difficult to give up, would probably prove to be the state of the tax tax.



All American citizens are required to produce annual income declarations and financial disclosure with the internal income from Service, and their income is however subject to tax and all over the world.

There is of course an open question which salary the pope can be said to receive personally when the office is officially delivered with a modest allowance, it is legally questionable that it is the same thing as a salary. And, more specifically, Leo could refuse to take it, divert it towards a charity or decree it to be zero.

But the most complicated problem would be what is required of him in his annual financial disclosure. While declaring to the IRS, his official allowance may not prove a prohibitive burden for the Pope to choose to keep his citizenship, it is not at all clear that the IRS would consider a simple declaration of income and sufficient personal assets.

Seprénées from official charities linked to the Petrine, the Popes have and retain personal discretionary accounts for personal and personally selected charitable expenses.

These are often funded by dedicated donations of individual Catholics for private use popes and could reasonably be subject to a declaration on an annual income declaration.

More broadly, funds like Peters Pence, the annual global collection to support the ministry and the priorities of the bishop of Rome, could easily be considered a fair game for federal tax purposes with regard to deposit and declarations, if not a taxable income.

But according to legal interpretation, Pope Leo could be held personally responsible in a much broader sense, and not only with regard to the affairs of the Vatican: according to canonical law, any legal entity of the ecclesiastical goods of the Church is under the supreme authority of the Roman pontiff.

Now canonically, this does not mean that the Pope has a personal and direct property of all ecclesiastical goods. But, functionally, he is able to exercise a complete and immediate authority on them as if he did.

Thus, the exact measure in which the federal government could demand the intrusive accounting of papal, Vatican and Church finances is something that should be disputed.

And, while a presidential administration could order the IRS to effectively renounce certain obligations, or to accept a fixed interpretation of what constitutes the relevant assets of Robert Prevost against Pope Leo, who would be discretionary and subjects to change after each electoral cycle.



As embarrassing as the American passport problems for the popes can be, and also vexation, that IRS could be done for tax purposes, however, the real problem at the heart of curial concerns concerning the dual citizenship of Pope Léos is responsibility.

For decades and in several states, the lawyers of the complainants in various prosecutions brought against the dioceses sought to hold the responsible church at the highest and the largest institutional levels.

In some cases, often linked to the crisis of sexual abuse of office, these prosecution took the form of collective appeal and colonies which led to the bankruptcy of dioceses and archdioceses in the United States.

To determine the funds and assets available for payments to victims, the legal structure of dioceses was an important consideration. Those in which all the parishes and the diocese are organized as a single singular society where legal personality, responsibility and control of assets are concentrated in the person that the person of the bishop has been open to considerable exposure.

At the same time, for decades, the complainants sought to appoint the Vatican as intimated in civil proceedings, citing the Roman responsibility for hearing and the treatment of cases of alleged office abuses and other questions.

While so far, the Holy sees sovereign status in international law has provided an effective shield of legal immunity in American civil affairs, the Vatican officials most concerned about the potential complications of Pope Léos American Citizenship do not know how sovereign immunity would apply to an American Pope.

Long -term laws in many states allow non -resident persons to be appointed to prosecution.

Although this did not prove to be effective in unraveling sovereign immunity in attempts to appoint popes born abroad or the Vatican as a foreign government, it is not clear that the same result could be expected if Robert Prevost, the American citizen, was appointed respondent.

And, if a court allowed the Pope to be appointed respondent, as chief of the world Catholic Church, and as the ultimate administrator of all the assets of the Church, this could allow all Catholic dioceses to be held responsible for responding to damages in the case, through the person of the Pope.

Such a conclusion would be almost certainly called at the level of a Supreme Court, a State or a Federal. Although the Vatican can possibly win such a case and establish a new precedent that sovereign immunity applies to an American citizen pope, the legal process could flow for years and become a serious controversy point and attract strong criticism in the process.

Although no final evaluation of the issue has been formalized in the Vatican, it is the concerns that are currently under discussion.

Of course, even if a firm and final recommendation is made to Pope Leo, him and himself as a Roman pontiff and as an American citizen in question can make the final decision.

But behind the enthusiasm on the novelty of the first American pope, reality becomes more complicated than many could not have the origin.