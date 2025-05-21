High Stakes for the Ramaphosa meeting with Trump DW 20/05/2025





South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa is in the United States, where he should meet US President Donald Trump on May 21, in a face to face that will set tone for future relations between the two countries.

It will be the first time that Trump has been organizing an African leader in the White House since he entered in January. Trump never visited Africa during his first mandate. On the other hand, Ramaphosa's latest working visit to Washington was in 2022 when former American president Joe Biden was still in office.

But since the beginning of 2025, relations between the United States and South Africa have deteriorated quickly, motivated by ideological differences, geopolitical alliances and conflicts of domestic policy.

“The President's visit to the United States provides a platform to reset the strategic relationship between the two countries,” the South African presidency said in a statement.

However, some analysts have warned that the three -day Ramaphosa visit would probably not be easy, with fears that it could become hostile or conflicting.

“The objective is to try to clean the image of South Africa and to remove the perception that Trump presents in South Africa as a country where a genocide against white Afrikaaners takes place,” Fredson Guillengue of the Rosa Luxemburg Foundation in Johannesburg told Johannesburg.

Refuting Trump's claims of “genocide” against white South Africans

Ramaphosa’s trip occurs just a few days after the United States welcomed a group of white South African refugees who, according to President Donald Trump, were persecuted in South Africa because of their race and facing “genocide”. They flew to the United States on a special relocation plan and will be allowed to settle there.

The government of Ramaphosa denies allegations and says that whites, which hold more than 70% of land in South Africa, despite only 7% of the population, are not discriminated against.

The United States has welcomed white South African farmers as “refugees:” Trump insists that they flee the persecution in South Africa: Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

Ramaphosa will also seek to present a new commercial framework which will reign the trade between the two countries, in particular within the Aago period, said Guillengue.

The Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) is a trade agreement between the United States and the eligible sub-Saharan African countries. Expiring on October 1, 2025, it allows African nations to export products to the United States as a franchise on rights, and the idea is that it helps the African continent in its development program.

A new American trade agreement in South Africa?

Trump's recent trade rates reported the end of the work. The automotive industry in South Africa, for example, will considerably suffer from Trump prices due to the high level of exports to the United States, and it is hoped that Ramaphosa will be able to change the situation.

Tensions have also increased due to the recent trade policies of Trump, which hit South Africa harshly, but also due to the reductions in American aid for development projects.

The relationship has already been tense after South Africa filed a case against Israel before the International Court of Justice in The Hague, alleging that the Israeli army committed a genocide against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Another aspect of the rupture of relations is the role of South Africa within the BRICS. “He threatens the Americans around the world and South Africa as one of the active members of the Brics group is not positively considered by the United States,” added Guillengue.

BRICS is an intergovernmental organization comprising 10 countries: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

Skeptical South Africans

Given the tense geopolitical climate, how do South Africans see Ramaphosa's journey? “There is this minor segment in South African society which believes that it is important that Ramaphosa uses this opportunity to repair the independence of South Africa, he has the right to choose partners with whom to work and define his own diplomacy,” said Guillegue.

He added that a broader segment of the company was very skeptical about the meeting of presidents, knowing the way of Trump to deal with his adversaries, stressing the humiliation that the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy lived in the oval office in February.

April

The South African Presidency of Pretoria confirmed that Trump had initiated the invitation to Ramaphosa. The Guillengue stressed that the American president could still recognize South Africa as his greatest trading partner on the African continent.

The role of South Africa as a G20 leader

For Daniel Silke, political analyst and director of the consulting company in future policies based in the legislative capital of South Africa Cape Town, an important factor is the management of South Africa of the G20 this year.

“The G20 despite comments from the United States and is trying to withdraw from organizations and world organizations remains one of the largest of these bodies,” Silke told DW.

It is in this context that South Africa becomes high in terms of global importance and therefore it is reasonable that the two parties meet in Washington, he added.

Ramaphosa could try to convince Trump to join the summit in November in Johannesburg, which the American president plans to boycott.

Silke said Ramaphosa's visit had little to do with the theft of white Afrikaners refugees in the United States. The problem will be raised, but will not play a major role in talks, he noted.

“The United States is taking positions in hitting well on all kinds of problems and Trump, in particular, will criticize a leader one day and will then reach out to friendship if it is beneficial for the United States.”

The best way to deal with Trump is personally: “It is a problem of personal diplomacy and a personal relationship that must be forged even if it could be difficult,” said Silke, adding that in the end, this amounts to doing business. “For all the chatting on the prices, it seems that the worst prices could be negotiated. South Africa has a leverage on certain critical minerals which it could also provide in the United States.”

