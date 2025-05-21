Imran wishes unity between PTI, army: Gohar





The president of the PTI, Gohar Ali Khan (on the left), and the founder of Parts, Imran Khan, in these undated photos. AFP / Reuters / File

Islamabad / Peshawar: President of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), lawyer Gohar Ali Khan, said on Tuesday that the founder of the Imran Khan party wished the unity between his party and the army. Addressing Rawalpindi's media after meeting Imran at Adiala prison, Gohar said Imran was firmly supplied that he was time for national unity, in particular between his party and the army.

However, Gohar quoted Imran saying that we want the country to move to unity. There should be a dialogue; The door has never been closed for negotiations with the establishment.

Gohar argued that the founder of the PTI said that he had prohibited negotiations with the government but not with the establishment and that the army is also mine, the country is also mine.

The president of the PTI said that the way the forces had responded to India had increased the country's prestige and that our morale has also increased. He added that the party founder had called to remain united and to be alert. We stick to the country, the army and the nation. There was no discussion with the founder of the party concerning the polygraphic test, he said.

Meanwhile, speaking to journalists from a police checkpoint near Adiala prison, Gohar stressed that the founder of PTI was unfairly in prison and that all the affairs against him were politically motivated. He pointed out, we believe that it is enough; Common sense should prevail.

We pray for the release of the founder of the party this week. God wants it, he will soon be released. A way should be found, he said in an optimistic way.

To a question, he declared in categorical terms that neither a meeting had been held in Adiala prison on May 6 nor any briefing was held.

Regarding the largely discussed question of the motion of non-truffle against the President or the Prime Minister of the NA, he again specified that the internal modifications are neither on our cards nor such a decision.

Shakeel Anjum adds: Meanwhile, the founding president of the PTI, Imran Khan, refused Tuesday to go for a polygraphic test in the absence of its legal representatives. The refusal of the former first came when an investigation team of the Lahore police reached Adiala prison to investigate him with regard to the incidents of May 9.

Khalid Iqbal adds:

Aleema Khan, sister of the founders of the PTI, revealed Imran Khans' desire to engage directly in the establishment, pending their preparation for dialogue.

Speaking of the media outside Adiala prison on Tuesday, she quoted her brother saying that he wanted to speak to the establishment himself if it is ready. According to Aleema Khan, her brother said that there would be no discussion with the Pakistani Muslim League which destroyed the morality of Pakistan.

