Who is Ruchi Gujjar? Meet the woman who wore the viral collar PM Modi at the 2025 Cannes Festival

Each year, the Cannes Film Festival organizes its share of fashion surprises, and this time, it was nothing more than an accessory that made the whole buzz. Ruchi Gujjar, an emerging actor and model, made his debut in Cannes in 2025 bearing a daring gold Lehenga that celebrated Indian crafts. But it is not the work of embroidery or mirror that attracted world attention that it was the necklace: some striking pendants of Prime Minister Narendra Modis are proudly worn on the red carpet at the dinner of the universe of Chopard Carolines. The necklace is more than jewelry a symbol of strength, vision and India on the world scene. By bringing it to Cannes, I wanted to honor our Prime Minister, whose management brought India to new heights, she said to News18. Ruchi Gujjar at 2025 Cannes

The look that told a story

Designed with traditional Rajasthani patterns, the necklace combined the heritage with a powerful modern symbol. It has instantly gone viral, arousing curiosity on platforms.

Ruchis Lehenga, created by designer Roopa Sharmaa, was a richly embroidered deep gold set with Gota Patti, a mirror work and complex hand details. He reflected the royal art of Rajasthan, his original state. The completion of the whole was an artisanal dupatta bandhani of the Zaribari workshop, designed by RAM, and finished with embellishments decorated with Zardozi. Wearing this dupatta had the impression of draped the soul of Rajasthan, she said.

Who is Ruchi Gujjar?

Beyond the glamor, Ruchi Gujjar travels in the India entertainment industry. A graduate of the Maharani College of Jaipur, she moved to Mumbai to continue her cinematographic dreams. Now model, actor and former Miss Haryana 2023, it is the best known for its appearances in clips like Jab you meri na rahi And Heli Mein Chor.

His journey, however, was not easy. Raised in a Gujjar family in Rajasthan, Ruchi had to challenge deeply anchored cultural expectations to pursue a career in the showbiz. As I belong to a Gujjar family, there, women are not allowed to work as I work, she said in an interview with Bollywoodmdb. It was difficult to change the way people think of women working in Bollywood. I want to be an inspiration in our community, which has fought against the will of the thoughts of the peoples. And I am the only one in my community to have come so far in the Bollywood industry.

She also talked about the role that her family played, in particular her father, to help her sail in a conservative hometown in the sets of Mumbai. My mother was very afraid when I said I wanted to go to Mumbai to work in Bollywood; However, she is quite proud of me that I come so far. My father has always been very favorable since the first day, now my whole family supports me, she said.

Now, with a few musical clips to his credit and growing recognition, Ruchi throws even more objective. I want to work in southern films because the public loves them, and I love to work in southern films, she said.

More than a fashion moment

The Ruchis Modi necklace may have made the headlines for her audacity, but for her, it was more than a fashion statement, it was a message. She also explained that Prime Minister Modi has redefined the India image around the world. I wanted to wear this pride with me, and this necklace was my tribute to his leadership. Representing the Rajasthan and India in Cannes is not only a moment for me a message to the world on which we are.

