Politics
Who is Ruchi Gujjar? Meet the woman who wore the viral collar PM Modi at the 2025 Cannes Festival
Each year, the Cannes Film Festival organizes its share of fashion surprises, and this time, it was nothing more than an accessory that made the whole buzz. Ruchi Gujjar, an emerging actor and model, made his debut in Cannes in 2025 bearing a daring gold Lehenga that celebrated Indian crafts. But it is not the work of embroidery or mirror that attracted world attention that it was the necklace: some striking pendants of Prime Minister Narendra Modis are proudly worn on the red carpet at the dinner of the universe of Chopard Carolines. The necklace is more than jewelry a symbol of strength, vision and India on the world scene. By bringing it to Cannes, I wanted to honor our Prime Minister, whose management brought India to new heights, she said to News18.
The look that told a story
Designed with traditional Rajasthani patterns, the necklace combined the heritage with a powerful modern symbol. It has instantly gone viral, arousing curiosity on platforms.
Ruchis Lehenga, created by designer Roopa Sharmaa, was a richly embroidered deep gold set with Gota Patti, a mirror work and complex hand details. He reflected the royal art of Rajasthan, his original state. The completion of the whole was an artisanal dupatta bandhani of the Zaribari workshop, designed by RAM, and finished with embellishments decorated with Zardozi. Wearing this dupatta had the impression of draped the soul of Rajasthan, she said.
Who is Ruchi Gujjar?
Beyond the glamor, Ruchi Gujjar travels in the India entertainment industry. A graduate of the Maharani College of Jaipur, she moved to Mumbai to continue her cinematographic dreams. Now model, actor and former Miss Haryana 2023, it is the best known for its appearances in clips like Jab you meri na rahi And Heli Mein Chor.
His journey, however, was not easy. Raised in a Gujjar family in Rajasthan, Ruchi had to challenge deeply anchored cultural expectations to pursue a career in the showbiz. As I belong to a Gujjar family, there, women are not allowed to work as I work, she said in an interview with Bollywoodmdb. It was difficult to change the way people think of women working in Bollywood. I want to be an inspiration in our community, which has fought against the will of the thoughts of the peoples. And I am the only one in my community to have come so far in the Bollywood industry.
She also talked about the role that her family played, in particular her father, to help her sail in a conservative hometown in the sets of Mumbai. My mother was very afraid when I said I wanted to go to Mumbai to work in Bollywood; However, she is quite proud of me that I come so far. My father has always been very favorable since the first day, now my whole family supports me, she said.
Now, with a few musical clips to his credit and growing recognition, Ruchi throws even more objective. I want to work in southern films because the public loves them, and I love to work in southern films, she said.
More than a fashion moment
The Ruchis Modi necklace may have made the headlines for her audacity, but for her, it was more than a fashion statement, it was a message. She also explained that Prime Minister Modi has redefined the India image around the world. I wanted to wear this pride with me, and this necklace was my tribute to his leadership. Representing the Rajasthan and India in Cannes is not only a moment for me a message to the world on which we are.
What do you think of this outfit?
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/htcity/htcity-showstoppers/who-is-ruchi-gujjar-the-woman-who-wore-the-pm-modi-necklace-at-the-2025-cannes-film-festival-everything-to-know-101747741870911.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The speech of President Trump of Bruce Springsteen presented in New Live EP
- Israeli PM still advocates military expansion of Israel to reach civilians BBC News
- Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khans Jibe to the promotion of Asim Munnir
- Huge victory for the survey for Nigel Farage while Kemi Badenoch hits the new bottom | Politics | News
- Problems continue to bully games
- The association between social media use among young people and the risk of suicide
- Crete earthquake: Tsunami warning and British tourists are terrified in terms of 6 earthquake in the Greek Islands
- Macron and Xi Jinping discuss the Ukraine War with a shared objective
- The verification of the facts of the oval function of Donald Trump with Cyril Ramaphosa
- Enemies have seen Sindoor transform into barooa: Modi
- Jokowi succeeded in the UGM selection was recorded in the 80s newspaper
- Reformed UK consists 7K in the 'ridiculous' advertisement that Scotland Labor Leaders want.