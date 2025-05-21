



CThe Hildren, as Socrates may have said, are tyrants. Rachel Kelly throws a more sympathetic overview of the misunderstood generation in his new book Teenagers' gift. But during the launch party, a parental expert (and a particular fan of the ancient Greeks) shared a dissident view. I cannot congratulate Rachel enough, but I think that his thesis, that adolescents are in the landfills and who have trouble, is a thesis that needs to examine, said Boris Johnson. He should know, after all, several of his children are already through their adolescence. According to my experience, they all have a good time, and what they need is a quick kick in the pants. Meanwhile, the ex-PM will undoubtedly celebrate international tea Day. It is such a fan of what he drinks with each cup with the remaining bag. The non -deposited tea sachets were soon a subject of discussion, with many voters finding this strange and a help comment: I am happy that he has never made beer for me. Perhaps people should not have been so surprised by all the prime ministers in electoral campaigns, it would necessarily be the one who would vote. Boris Johnson says teenagers need a kick in the pants Justin Tallis / AFP Development stopped Kristi Noem might like to invest in a Latin dictionary. During a Senate hearing on Tuesday, the American Security Security was asked if she knew the meaning of the Habeas Corpus. She replied that it is a constitutional right that the president must be able to withdraw the people of this country. Senator Maggie Hassan quickly put it well. Maybe Noem learned of Tony Hancock's law. In an episode of his program where the comic book does the jury service and is elected foreman, he shouts: does Magna Carta mean anything for you? Is she dead in vain? Ooh aah Hold the front and rear pages: the genealogists who are looking for Pope Leo XIVS Family Tree discovered that he was a distant cousin of Eric Cantona. The new pontiff and the legend of Manchester United can both trace their lineage to a couple who married in 1566 in Roquevaire, a small town of Provence. It is completely appropriate that the two men are linked after all that they both used to deal with crosses, although he does not yet know if Leo will now update Catholic politics to eat fish on Friday to specify sardines that have been thrown to seagulls after trawliers. A pig ear Cate Blanchett admitted that a Machiavellian plan to raise his children while the vegetarians turned against him. The actress thought that by obtaining pigs, her children would realize where sausages and bacon came from, and avoid meat voluntarily. At the beginning, the plan worked, Blanchett said Ruthies 4 table Podcast: My now 17 -year -old man called the pig whisper he had used and caressed them. But after the pigs (named Benson and Hedges because they would end up smoking) were transformed into sausages, the family sat for dinner. While the children applied ketchup, Blanchett said: you know it's Benson and Hedges. Her son replied: Delicious.

