Republic uses the unrelated image of the Center for the Congress of Istanbul as a turkey office of the Congress Party, arouses the political storm

During a programs at prospective hours on May 15, the editor -in -chief of Republic, Arnab Goswami, who also organized the show, said that the Indian National Congress (Inc) had a registered office in Turkey. In the segmentHe has shown an image of the Congress Congress Congress, the appellant of the inclusive office. Referring to the Gandhis, Goswami said that “the family” had compromised national interests on several occasions.

Expressing concerns about congresses perceived alignment with Turkey in the light of recent geopolitical developments, in particular since Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan openly supported Pakistan, Goswami called it a question of national integrity. “An enemy friend is an enemy,” he said, urging viewers to boycott the Congress Party and claim a ban.

Turkey's boycott calls increased in India after the recent conflict with Pakistan. Indian armed forces said explicitly Pakistan has used weapons provided by China and Turkey to target military positions and civil dwellings in the recent conflict. In addition, after India launched the Sindoor operation targeting the terrorist bases in Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam massacre, where 26 civilians were slaughtered, Turkey called the strikes challenging. Since then, the Indians have canceled mass trips, travel companies have arrested their offers and institutions such as Jawaharlal Nehru University, Iit Bombay And Jamia Millia Islam have suspended their partnerships with Turkish universities.

Returning to the congress and their turkey office, the head of the BJP computer cells, Amit Malviya, shared the republic segment on May 17, asking Rahul Gandhi why he needed to make this decision. (Archive))

Did you know that the Congress Party has an office registered in Türkiye? Can Rahul Gandhi explain what required this movement? This is weird and inexplicable on several levels. India deserves to know. Do not forget: the friend of the enemies is also an enemy. pic.twitter.com/lonprs5spy Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 17, 2025

Social media user Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree), shared the same video on X and asked why the congress felt the need to have an office there while only 300 Indians lived there. He added: Is Erdogan the new Caliph of Congress, orchestrating his blatant Islamization? (archive))

Even if the Indian population in Türkiye is only about 300, the congress party has an office there. What is the reason for this? Is Erdogan the new Caliph of Congress, orchestrating his blatant Islamization?pic.twitter.com/jyrr1plTyv Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) May 18, 2025

Another X user, Jaipur Dialogues (@jaipurdialogues), also shared the same video wondering why the party had an office in this country. (archive))

Why does Congress have a head office in Türkiye?pic.twitter.com/k3fpywu6ed Jaipur dialogues (@jaipurdialogues) May 18, 2025

Note that @jaipurdialogues has been checked several times by Alt News to amplify disinformation.

Verification of facts

The building presented in the Republic segment, which was called the registered office of the Indian National Congress in Türkiye, is in fact the Istanbul Congress Center. It is a congress center located in the Harbiye district of the Sisli district in Istanbul, Turkey. It was inaugurated on October 17, 2009 and belongs to the Metropolitan Municipality of Istanbul.

This congress has nothing to do with the Indian National Congress, which is a political party.

However, in November 2019, the Indian National Congress announced that it was planning to establish An office abroad in Istanbul. According to the party's declaration, Mohammad Yusuf Khan was appointed to direct the Indian Congress abroad (CIO) in Türkiye. But since the announcement, there has been no update on the implementation of a real office because the IOC website mentions the countries where it has a presence, where Turkey is not presented.

The Indian Congress Abroad operates as a global network of supporters and defenders of the Congress, working to promote the ideology and interests of the parties abroad. Sam Pitroda is the president of the Indian Congress abroad. But it is not unusual because several parties have units or centers abroad.

The post X of Malviya, in this context, seems unusual because even the BJP has units outside India, including in Türkiye. The foreign friends of the BJP (OFBJP) have established centers in the United KingdomTHE UNITED STATESTHE The Netherlands and other countries. Several reports and items Indicate that OFBJP has a presence in Türkiye. These reports have appointed a Dipankar Ganguly as the commander of Turkey.

In August 2018, Vijay Jolly, then leader of the BJP and the World Manager of OFBJP, had even met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan in Ankara and offered him a scarf with the BJP lotus symbol.

May 20, News Channel Republic delivered a correctionAdmitting that they used the wrong image to represent the Congress Office in Türkiye in their news segment.

Correction of the Republic pic.twitter.com/dikah4z6je Republic (@republic) May 20, 2025

To summarize, the image of the building that many called a congress office in Istanbul is in fact the center of the Congress of Istanbul, a property belonging to a municipal body in Türkiye. It is not linked to the Congress Party. And although the Congress has not announced its plans to have an office in Türkiye in 2019, no report or information on their website corroborates that it has really established one. In addition, having an international presence is not unusual for political parties to obtain support and the BJP also has a wing abroad in Türkiye.

Give Alt News!

Independent journalism that tells the truth in power and is free from control of businesses and policies is only possible when people are starting to contribute to the same thing. Please consider making a donation to this business to fight against false news and disinformation. Give a donation

Related