Trump Visit Capitol to urge the Republicans at home to adopt a major bill | Donald Trump





Donald Trump went to the Capitol on Tuesday to insist that the large republican majority of the Chamber set aside their differences and adopt his major bill to promulgate his tax and immigration priorities.

In a speech at a closed -door meeting of the republican legislators of Lower Chamber congress, the president pushed representatives of the districts of the Blue States to remove their requests for a state and local tax deduction (salt), and also sought to ensure that moderates of state legislation, known as Big Beautiful Bill Act, would cook the health insurance program.

I think we have an incredible unit. I think I was going to get everything we want, and I think I have a big victory, said Trump when leaving the meeting.

But it is not clear if the exhortations of the presidents had the effect provided before the deadline on Monday according to which the president of the Mike Johnson Chamber decided to pass the bill in the Chamber, which the Republicans control by only three votes. After his meeting, at least key legislator said he had been opposed to the bill as it is written, while others have not announced any modification of their position.

In the current state of things, I do not support the bill, said the member of the New York Congress, Mike Lawler, one of the Republicans representing districts of the States led by Democrats who demand a greater deduction of salt.

The next Bills Prospect test is scheduled for Wednesday at 1 a.m. on Wednesday, when the rules committee meet for a procedural vote which, if successful, opens the way to taking into account the measure by the House of Representatives.

The legislation of nearly 1,100 pages is the absolute priority of the congress, and would codify several of its campaign promises, in particular the effort of permanent or prolonged tax reductions during its first mandate, temporarily putting the taxation of advice and overtime and paying a wall along the border with Mexico and the mass deportees of undocumented immigrants.

To compensate for its costs, the House Republicans approved the reduction of federal federal security programs like Medicaid, which covers poor and low -income Americans, and the additional nutrition aid program (SNAP). But even with these cuts, the invoice should cost 3.8 TN to 2034, which classifies the right tax wrinkles that want to see the measure reduce the significant budget deficit in governments.

Johnson and other Republican leaders have spent weeks attempting their requests with the Blue and Moderate Republicans Beware of the reduction of safety net programs. When he arrived at the Capitol on Tuesday morning, Trump quickly said who he favored negotiations, insisting that it did not touch Medicaid and that the cuts would only do waste, fraud and abuse.

While salt taxes were once fully deductible in federal declarations, the tax reductions that Trump signed in 2017, a ceiling of $ 10,000 imposed. The president said that he opposed the increase in the deduction, because we do not want to benefit the Democratic governors.

During his meeting with the legislators, he was emphatic, we must stop screwing. It was the clear message. You have all tinkered, it's time to land on the plane, journalists told the Southern Dakota Congress, told journalists.

Ninety-eight percent of this conference is ready to leave. They were enthusiastic. They were swollen by the president, and I think that with the selected, he moved them. I do not yet know that we are still there, but it was an extremely impactful meeting.

Under the bill, Medicaid would receive a reduction in the budget of $ 715 billion, mainly by imposing work requirements on the beneficiaries. After the meeting, Don Bacon, a moderate Nebraska who had warned against the reduction of Medicaid too deep, pointed out the approval of the bill, saying: we did it as well as we do.

But David Valadao, whose California central district has one of the great actions of the MEDICAID NATIONWIDE recipients, said he was very concerned about the impact of the cuts.

The Democratic minority is largely powerless to prevent the bill from advancing in the House, and the use of GOP of the budgetary reconciliation procedure means that the bill cannot be blocked by an obstacle to the Senate. The chief of the Democrat minority House Hakeem Jeffries and James McGovern, the classification member of the rules committee, called for taking into account the postponement bill, noting that it should take place during the night of the night.

It is deeply disturbing that you try to block this legislation in the throat of the American people. What do you hide else? It is imperative that you immediately reproach the meeting so that it could be debated in the light of day, they wrote in a letter to Johnson and to the committees of rules of republican presidents.

The leaders of the GOP of the Chamber laid the visit of the presidents as a sign to their members that it was time to stop chicaner.

The head of majority, Steve Scalie, told a press conference after Trump's departure: President Trump had a strong and clear message to a republican conference of the house.

However, it was clear that there are folds to repel. Johnson refused to take up questions at the press conference, saying that he had to go to bring together the small subgroups of the House Republican Conference and attach the remaining loose extremities. I am very confident that I can be able to do it.

This story was modified on May 20, 2025 to read that the 2017 tax reduction law imposed a ceiling of $ 10,000 on salt deductions, rather than ending the deduction entirely.

