4 Jokowi's declaration after being examined as the reported question of Fake Diploma
The case of the accusation of the false diploma of the 7th president of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), continued to ride. NOW, Jokowi Examined by investigators from the criminal surveys as a reported party.
The Jokowi exam was carried out in the criminal investigation, South Jakarta, Tuesday (20/20/2025). Jokowi was present with his legal team.
Jokowi was examined on the basis of a report by the Ulama team & Activist Defenders (TPUA) with the number: Specifically / TPUA / XII / 2024 dated December 9, 2024. The survey was also based on the information report number: LI / 39 / IV / Res.1.24 / 2025 / DitTIPIDUM on April 9, 2025 Sudjana.
All get a diploma
Jokowi is present with a long long -term Batik shirt. He also seemed to wear a black cap.
After being examined, Jokowi gave a certain number of information to the media crew. He admitted that he had also diploma to be awarded the police in the criminal investigation for the forensic test.
“I received an invitation from the criminal investigation unit to give information on community complaints to the criminal investigation unit, and I made the invitation. At the same time, I followed a diploma which was then put back to the criminal investigation and I took,” said Jokowi in the Bareskrim building.
Ready to show a diploma if the court is asked
|
Photo: Jokowi accompanied by aid and the Kusa law arrived at the police of the criminal investigation (Ondang / Detikcom)
Jokowi said he was ready to open the original diploma if the court asked him. Jokowi is currently accused of the issue of false diplomas.
This was transmitted by Jokowi after being questioned by the criminal investigation police at the headquarters of the national police. Jokowi was asked information on the public report of the former Menpora Roy Suryo and Al concerning the accusation of the false diploma for the former governor of Dki Jakarta.
“Il-He-He … We will open the diploma later at the request of the court requested by the judge,” said Jokowi by responding to journalists.
Jokowi admitted that he was sad if the judicial process of the fake graduates continued. Jokowi said he was sorry for the reported part.
However, Jokowi said the charges of false diplomas had gone too far. Jokowi has submitted the next process in accordance with the applicable law.
Answer 22 questions
|
Photo: Jokowi (Rumondang Naibaho / Detikcom)
Jokowi said it was examined as a reported party from the criminal investigation police. In total, the investigator was given by 22 questions.
“There are 22 questions, which were transmitted, yes around the elementary diploma, Junior High, high school, at the university, also linked to the thesis, with the activities of students, I think about this,” said Jokowi.
Jokowi stressed that today's Bareskrim invitation was linked to a report published by a number of people to the criminal investigation. The report concerning the false diploma alleged Jokowi.
“I received an invitation from the criminal investigation to transmit information on the community complaint to the criminal investigation unit, and I made the invitation,” said Jokowi.
Jokowi admitted SAD if the false diploma file continued until the next step
Jokowi also expressed his feelings about the dispute in the case. He claimed to be sad if the legal process concerning the false accusations of false diplomas has entered the next step.
“I am actually yes, in fact, it is sad that the legal process concerning this diploma goes again in the next stage. I'm sorry,” said Jokowi.
However, according to Jokowi, the accusation of false diploma exceeded the limit. Consequently, Jokowi completely gave the legal process to the investigator.
“But it's scandalous, we are waiting for the legal process,” he added.
