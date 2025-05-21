Politics
Boris Johnson warns that Great Britain of Starmer “ turns into a police state '
Great Britain becomes a police state under work, warned Boris Johnson last night.
He spoke when a row of determination of the sentence broke out after a mother locked himself up for a tweet after the Southport murders failed in order to reduce her long prison term.
Lucy Connolly has published a vile message on migrants, but supporters emphasize that criminals that are found guilty of much more serious offenses have been sentenced to much shorter sentences.
And the former Prime Minister Mr. Johnson warned that the country “loses its reputation for freedom of expression” because an increasing number of online diatribes attract the attention of the police.
Connolly, 42, had asked the Court of Appeal to release her early from a 31 -month sentence for prompting racial hatred, imposed after publishing a tweet urging people to “set fire to hotels” on the day of the triple murder last summer.
She posted it at a time of online swirling disinformation, including an assertion that the knife who killed three girls was a little boat migrant a false assertion that would cause weeks of riots.
Connolly's husband “ BRISE '' from Connolly, Northampton's conservative advisor Ray insisted that his wife was “a good person … Not a far -right thug” while the judges rejected his call against his prison sentence.
He condemned the system as “two level justice” and said it was not the British way “.
Mr. Johnson has castigated the “crazy and inhuman judgment”, warning: “ Great Britain of Starmer loses his reputation for freedom of expression and turns into a police condition, where we must all learn to fear the door simply for something we say '' '
Johnson added: “British police now carry out more than 10,000 arrests each year for online comments, more than the police in Russia itself, and this judgment is still another propaganda gift for Vladimir Putin.” On the photo: Stock Image of police officers
“British police are now carrying out more than 10,000 arrests each year for online comments, more than the police in Russia themselves, and this judgment is still another propaganda gift for Vladimir Putin.”
Connolly's mother is currently at HMP Drake Hall, Staffordshire, for her article on X, formerly Twitter, who said: “ mass deportation now, set fire to all F ******* hotels full of B ******* for everything I want … if it makes me racist, while he is. ''
It is unlikely that it will be released until August. His imprisonment led to demonstrations by activists carrying signs declaring “the police of our streets, not our tweets”.
The supporters said that his disgusting tweet had displayed hours after Cardiff’s original killer Axel Rudakubana had assassinated three girls during a dance class on July 29 was a `stupid error '', but compared her` `in prison '' with many violent thugs given lighter prison conditions.
Connolly said she had no idea what she would admit when she pleaded guilty last October, an argument that three superior judges tried were unlikely.
Last night, Tory Justice spokesman Robert Jenrick said: “In recent months, the display thieves with hundreds of previous sentences have avoided the prison.
“A domestic aggressor with 52 previous offenses took a sentence sentence, as well as a pedophile with 110,000 indecent images of children.
The mother of mother Lucy Connolly, photo, is currently at the HMP Drake Hall, Staffordshire, for her article on X, formerly Twitter, who said: “ mass deportation now, set fire to all the hotels F ******* full of B ******** for all that I care
The husband “ broken '' from Connolly, the conservative advisor of Northampton, Ray, illustrated, insisted that his wife was `a good person … Not a thug of the far right '' when the judges rejected his call against his long term of prison
“And yet Lucy Connolly received a 31 -month prison sentence for a terrible message, but hastily suppressed on social networks.
“How can you get more from prison for a tweet than violent crimes?”
“This crazy disparity will only make the perception that we have a two -level judicial system where the law is applied selectively.”
Among the vile thugs that have suffered shorter sentences than Connolly, there was a real riot Haris Ghaffar, who knew 20 months for the assault on a Birmingham pub.
Talk to The telegraph Yesterday from HMP Drake Hall, Connolly said: “Shame on them.
“These three judges who were seated there in court should be ashamed of themselves, they are cruel.”
After yesterday's decision, Mr. Connolly said: “My wife Lucy is a good person and non -racist.
“Lucy had more time in prison for a tweet than certain pedophiles and domestic attackers. My wife paid a very high price for making a mistake and today the court has not been pity. ”
After yesterday's decision, Mr. Connolly, illustrated, said: `my wife Lucy is a good person and non -racist '' '
The supporters said that his disgusting tweet had displayed hours after Cardiff's original killer Axel Rudakubana, in the photo, murdered three girls during a dance class on July 29, 2024 was a “ stupid error '', but compared his “ rot in prison 'with many violent thugs given lighter prison conditions
He added: “The 284 days of separation were very difficult, especially with our 12 -year -old daughter. Lucy posted a bad tweet when she was turned upside down and angry with three little girls brutally murdered in Southport.
“She realized that the tweet was false and deleted it within four hours. This did not mean that Lucy was a “far -right thug”, as Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.
“As a dummy, she took care of the small children of the African and Asian heritage; They loved Lucy as she loved them.
Mr. Connolly said the system “wanted to make an example of Lucy so that others were afraid of saying things about immigration”.
Toby Young, the secretary general of the Free Speech Union, said: “ How can it be good for Lucy to have been sentenced to spending more than two and a half years in prison for a single tweet when gang members who plead guilty to children's sexual exploitation have lower sorrows?
“Lucy should be at home with her daughter and her husband, not rot in prison.”
The union of freedom of expression said: “No one disputes that the tweet was offensive, but the sentence of more than two and a half years was clearly disproportionate”.
Rupert Lowe, the former deputy for the reform now being seated as independent, described her as “morally repugnant to separate a mother from her children on a stupid post on social networks”.
Rupert Lowe, in the photo, the former deputy for the reform is now like an independent, called her “ morally repugnant to separate a mother from her children on a stupid post on social networks' ''
Writing to the Secretary of Justice Shabana Mahmood, he said: “Who is served by having Lucy Connolly in prison? It is certainly not the public, who, I believe, would feel much more security if a violent criminal was incarcerated in this cell.
Questioned by the broadcasters if freedom of expression had died in the United Kingdom, Sir Keir said: “First of all, I am firmly in favor of freedom of expression and we fiercely protect it.
“I am also also against incitement to violence. It has long been an offense in our country, and rightly so.
The atrocity of Southport sparked riots nationwide. Connolly's tweet was seen 310,000 times in three and a half hours before removing it.
She later admitted to Birmingham Crown runs to distribute equipment with the intention of stirring racial hatred.
Last week, she called on the penalty, saying to the London Court of Appeal, she had no idea of the extent of what she admitted. But yesterday, the Lord judges Holroyde, sitting with judge Goss and judge Sheldon, said that she had voluntarily pleaded guilty ''.
They found that Connolly was a “intelligent and articulated” woman well aware of what she admitted “.
