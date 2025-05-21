



President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivered a speech while he meets young people and national athletes at the Library of the Presidential Nation on the occasion of May 19 Commemoration of the Youth and Sports Day in Ankara, Turkiye, May 19, 2025. (Tur Presidency / Mustafa Kamaci – Anadolu agency) May 20, 2025 04:32 PM GMT + 03: 00 PResident Recep Tayyip Erdogan will go to Budapest, Hungary on May 21 to participate in the informal summit of the Turkish States Organization (OTS), according to a press release from the Director of Presidential Communications Fahrettin Altun. The Budapest summit, organized on the theme “Eastern and West meeting point”, will examine the continuous efforts to strengthen the institutional structure of the organization of Turkish states, announced Altun via its social media account. “The summit should adopt various documents and decisions, including Budapest's declaration,” said Altun. President Erdogan to attend the organization of the informal summit of Turkish States in Hungary Planned bilateral meetings President Erdogan should also participate in the meeting of the OTS heads of state on the sidelines of the summit. The Turkish chief plans to hold bilateral talks with the heads of state and the participating government, according to the Altun declaration. Growing importance of Turkish cooperation The organization of Turkish states serves as a platform to improve cooperation between Turkish countries and has widened its institutional capacity and its scope in recent years. Budapest's meeting follows previous high -level rallies, including formal heights that have focused on strengthening solidarity and cooperation between Member States. Hungary, which hosts the summit, holds observer status in the organization, highlighting the growing bridges between Turkish states and European partners.

