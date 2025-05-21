



Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson criticizes the British authorities after a three -year -old mother was denied her prison sentences of more than two years for a declaration by Kvass P X. The United Kingdom loses its reputation as a country of freedom of expression and is about to become a police state, warns Boris Johnson in a press release reproduced by Daily mail. The context is the trial against Lucy Connolly (42), which is serving a prison sentence of 31 months after having published a PX post last summer, after a triple case of murder in Southport. Among other things, she encouraged to set fire to the hotels where migrants stayed. The position has been removed after the hours, but in the meantime, has been observed more than 300,000 times. The message, which was published px July 29, 2024, LD: Mass expulsion n, put the fire to all JVLA hotels filled with asshole for all that matters to me, too bad. The court thought that the message had contributed to the fields and paved fires in such hotels in the days that followed the massacre. According to the Daily Mail, Connolly recently studied the sentence before the Court of Appeal, but was rejected. Boris Johnson mentions the verdict as madness and inhuman and says that the British rule of law is on wild roads. British police carry out more than 10,000 arrests for online expressions, explains Johnson. The case aroused a broad debate on freedom of expression, and several stage players, including the Free Speech Union organization, believes that punishment is unreasonably strict. No one disputes that the position was ugly, but the penalty is quite out of proportion, explains the head of the organization Toby Young. However, Prime Minister Keir Starmer defends the practice. I am strong for freedom of expression, but also against calls for violence. It has always been punishable in our country and for a good reason, he told British media after the verdict.

