Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will go to Budapest on Wednesday to participate in the informal summit in the Turkish States Organization (OTS), an event aimed at strengthening cooperation between Turkish nations, the Trkiyes communications chief announced.

The summit, which will meet under the theme meeting point in the East and the West, should take place from May 20 to 21, 2025 in the Hungarian capital.

Managers should examine progress on the strengthening of the institutional framework of OTS and adopt key decisions, including the Budapest declaration.

President Erdogan should also attend the meeting of heads of state of the Council of Heads of State held on the sidelines of the summit.

Erdogan urges the Turkish world to unite, to support a just solution on Cyprus Erdogan highlighted the importance of the Turkish Northern Cyprus Republic (TRNC) joining the summit as an observer and guest of honor, calling a strong symbol of Turkish solidarity with Turkish Cypriots.

The organization of Turkish States

Altun said on Tuesday that Erdogan will take bilateral discussions with several participating leaders, stressing Trkiyes' commitment to deepen links in the Turkish world.

The organization of Turkish states includes Trkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan as full members. Hungary, Turkmenistan and the Turkish Republic in the north of Cyprus hold observer status.

The accommodation of the Hungaries of this summit reflects the growing regional interest in filling the eastern and western spheres of influence by Turkish cooperation.

The rally intervenes at an era of regional and geopolitical complexity, offering members and the observer states the opportunity to reaffirm the unity and shared objectives rooted in cultural, historical and strategic ties.