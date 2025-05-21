Door closed on talks with Govt, not with the establishment: Gohar – Pakistan





Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaf expressed its desire to speak with the establishment, claiming that the door of talks with the army has never been closed.

The president of the PTI, lawyer Gohar Ali Khan, also hoped that the leader of the incarcerated party, Imran Khan, will be released in a week, even if the government has rejected negotiation reports with the opposition party.

He described the former prime ministers of unjustified incarceration because affairs against him were false and politically motivated.

Addressing journalists in front of Adiala prison on Tuesday after meeting Mr. Khan, as well as the Salman Akram Raja and Ali Zafar party leaders, Mr. Gohar said that the chief of the imprisoned PTI had closed the door in talks with the government but not with the military establishment.

He said Pakistan managed to triumph over India during recent clashes due to national unit.

Hopes Imran will be published soon; Govt denies negotiations with the founder of PTI imprisoned

Now that we are at peace with the world powers, there is hope of internal peace, he said, referring to the local political situation.

He hoped that Mr. Khan would soon be released. We pray that this happens this week, he said, without explaining how the ex-imprisoned ex-PM could be released with calls against his sentence in instance before the court.

No exception for Imran

Meanwhile, the federal government has rejected reports of talks with PTI for the release of Mr. Khans. He said that no individual could benefit from special treatment and that the only way to request a reparation is by the courts.

If exceptions are made for one, we must also approach the fate of 90,000 other languages ​​in prisons awaiting justice, said the leader of the PML-N Irfan Siddiqui during a discussion on a private television channel.

Siddiqui added that the stability of nations did not depend on any individual incarceration. Our institutions remain functional and the economy is on a recovery trajectory despite the inherited challenges, he said.

There are no direct talks or rear bands with the PTI chief, and the reports are completely baseless, he said.

He said that the PTI had to abandon any illusion of external aid, either IMF or foreign powers. He accused the previous PTI government of political victimization and abusing public institutions to make accusations against opponents.

On the report of a possible attempt to present a request without confidence against the Prime Minister or the President of the National Assembly, Mr. Siddiqui said that if the opposition party could guarantee the required figures, we will face it with grace and composure.

Pti condemns India

Meanwhile, PTI condemned the bellicose attitude and an aggressive posture against Pakistan. In a statement, PTI chief Sheikh Waqas Akram said that New Delhi seemed determined to arm the water flowing in Pakistan.

The Indian Blood Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only categorically declared that water and blood cannot flow together, but would also have accelerated the planning and execution of reservoir projects on Chenab, Jhelum and Industry rivers. He said that the plan to double the length of the Ranbir channels on the Chenab was a blatant violation of the Industry Water Treaty. He urged the government to adopt a proactive strategic response to counter violations of the treaty.

Posted in Dawn, May 21, 2025

