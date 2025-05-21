Jokowi's diploma makes a noisy of Indonesia

JAKARTA – The indictment of the former president of Indonesia, Joko Widodo or Jokowi has a false diploma has not yet disappeared after his election at the start of the Mac.

The case was widely debated on social media platforms on March 26 until some people appeared and spread slander and try to defame the reputation of Jokowi.

Most citizens then questioned the validity of the Jokowi diploma obtained from Gadjah Mada University (UGM).

At that time, he said that there were five people who had made defamatory statements on social networks and that Jokowi had asked for decisive measures to take against them.

After having collected evidence, he finally decided to report in the metropolitan regional police of Raya Jakarta (Polda Metro Jaya) on April 30.

Jokowi, who had already tried not to challenge the accusations in which he was launched, felt offended in the face of such slander.

Jokowi's images sparkled when the student title of the UGM and which no longer carries a mirror of the eyes was also interviewed by many parts.

“The allegations of them clearly insulted me. They not only accused my false diploma, but also hummed me,” he said earlier last month.

Jokowi said he had given the authorities to investigate.

“Instead of being occupied with the diplomas of others, it is better to think about the ways to work with global economic problems,” he said.

Meanwhile, the big commission of Kombes (Kombes) Are Ary said that 24 people had been called upon to provide evidence to help the investigation into false degree.

ADE explained that a certain number of evidence including a copy of the diploma and several other important documents have also been obtained by the authorities.

In addition, the police also seized the USB pilots containing 24 video links on the content linked to the youtube and jokowi diploma as a false on the X platform.

Some parties questioned the SMA VI cop at the Jokowi diploma because it had not yet been the form of San 6 Surakarta in 1980.

Questioned since 2019

The insistence increases so that Jokowi shows the general public of the forest diplomas of the UGM after the analysis was carried out by digital forensic experts, Rismon Sianipar, who mentioned the irregularities of his thesis which was a condition to finish the study of a single diploma in 1985.

Rismon questioned the use of new Roman Times letters when it was only used by Microsoft Word via Windows 3.1 in 1992.

It is believed that the types of letters and the arrangement of Jokowi's thesis are manufactured using new technologies that existed after 1985.

The former UGM also mentioned the absence of a graduation document rather than the examiner of Jokowi and the name of the examiner.

This false diploma has in fact occurred in the past six years.

In January 2019, before the presidential election (pills), a man known as Umar Kholid Harahap was arrested by police for his post on Facebook by questioning the Jokowi secondary school diploma (SMA).

According to him, the document was written Jokowi graduated from Sman 6 Surakarta in 1980 while the school was built in 1986.

In 2022, the name Bambang Tri Mlyomno also produced a book called Jokowi Undercover 2: Fake Liples.

The book after 223 The face of the letter has openly accused Jokowi of lying about his university graduates on the basis of the information of several people who met him.

Bambang also analyzed a number of old photos of Jokowi, including his diploma.

He openly said that the chief had used a false diploma during registration as a 2019 pilper candidate and filed the case for new measures.

However, the case was withdrawn after Bambang became another suspect in hatred speech.

The question of false diplomas became a hot topic last year, after the head of the academic team and activists (TPUA), Egg Sudjana, made allegations at the Jakarta State Court, but the Council of Judges said that allegations were not acceptable to the court.

Last week, the fifth president of Indonesia, Megawati Soekarnoputri accepted his words at the National Research Agency (Brin) also mentioned the controversy of false diplomas without mentioning the Jokowi name.

“Nowadays, many people are upset by the diploma. Why so difficult to do so, if it is an indigenous diploma, just show it to everyone's mouth,” he said. – Agency