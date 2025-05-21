Trump pushes House Gop Holdouts to put himself behind the massive bill for his agenda





Washington president Donald Trump went to Capitol Hill Tuesday morning to transmit a message to the Republican House hindering a massive bill for his national program: stop fighting and do it as soon as possible.

During a closed-door meeting with the basic republicans in the basement of the American Capitol, Trump targeted a block of republicans in the blue state which pushed to a higher ceiling on the deduction that their voters can take for state and premises taxes, known as salt, while warning the relevant conservatives against more steep cups at Medicaid.

Trump appeared at the Capitol at a critical time for President Mike Johnson, R-La., Which aims to direct the bill of several meters in the house closely divided in the coming days. But key divisions have persisted even after Trump's visit, and it is not yet clear that Johnson has the votes to adopt the bill.

Standing next to Johnson, Trump told journalists that it was a “love meeting”.

“Let me tell you, it was love in this room. There was no cry. I think it was a love meeting,” said Trump.

“I think we are going to do it,” he added. “I don't lose patience. We are ahead of the calendar.”

At a press conference after the meeting, Johnson described the “best chance of the GOP to adopt the bill. He can only spare three votes in the republican majority 220-213, all the Democrats who should unify against the package.

Were about to make history here, and everyone feels him in this room today with President Trump, “Johnson, flanked by his management team, told journalists.” It was filled with standing ovations and high energy and high excitement, because everyone feels what's going on here. “”

The package would currently increase the salt ceiling to $ 30,000, against the current deduction of $ 10,000. But the pro-Salts republicans have also rejected this too low.

Let it go, Trump told members of the so-called Caucus de Salt, according to three Reunion legislators.

While Trump directed his comments to all the legislators merging a higher salt ceiling, he distinguished the moderate representative Mike Lawler, RN.Y., who is considering an offer for the governor in the former original state of Trump.

Finish it, Mike, just finish it, Trump said, according to two of the legislators. (In particular, when Trump approved Lawler this month to be re-elected to his headquarters of the house in the battlefield, he praised the efforts of the Lawlers to increase the salt ceiling.)

But after the meeting, some of the Republicans who made an essential higher salt ceiling to win their votes said they were still not on board.

“We need a little more salt on the table to get to yes,” said representative Nick Lalota, Rn.y. “I hope that the presence of the president motivates my leadership to give us a number that we can go and sell with us.”

“Right now, we are blocked,” added Lalota. “You have people who fight on salt, on Medicaid, on Snap, on deficits.”

The Republicans of Salt Caucus are only a faction that retains the package, which aims to extend Trump's tax reductions in 2017, to stimulate the financing of the application of immigration and to the military and to reduce expenses elsewhere. This would also increase the limit of debt.

A handful of vocal members of the Caucus of the House Freedom Right threaten to vote against the measure unless they obtain deeper discounts of expenditure.

They put pressure for new work requirements for the beneficiaries of Medicaid to go earlier than the start of 2029 written in current legislation, that the head of majority at Maison Steve Scalise, R-La., Said that the beginning of 2027. And the Conservators require a federal match lower than the states for the expansion of Obamacare.

But Trump told the Republicans, not doing with Medicaid, according to two room legislators.

The Republicans seem unified around Medicaid spending cuts and new rules, including members of the Swing District who are facing political attacks to continue the program.

“The work requirements are generally popular, so I have no problem with this,” said representative Don Bacon, R-N-NEB., One of the few GOP legislators who won in a district that Trump lost last fall.

Bacon said that “after the president spoke today”, it is confident that there will be no reduction in federal payments to the MEDICAID states, because “the president was clearly clearly not to do so”.

Overall, Bacon said, he is “a lean yes” on the emerging package.

Representative Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., An anti-dependent curator, said that he was still undecided on the legislation, saying that he should see that the calculations will add up.

I would like to get the figures, said Bucchett in an interview, adding that even if his colleagues continue to debate Medicaid and Salt stuff, he wants more evidence than the legislation is fiscally healthy.

Representative Suzan Delbene, D-Wash., The president of the campaign of the party responsible for capturing the majority of the room next year, said that Trump “pushed the Republicans of a cliff” by having them vote for the bill.

“They recorded health care far from millions of people across the country and residents of their districts. They do not defend communities; they simply follow the president,” said Delbene in an interview on Tuesday. “And they will pay for this in the polls.”

Before the meeting, Trump, next to Johnson, had hardwords for representative Thomas Massie, R-Ky., A fiscal hawk who opposed many of his initiatives, including the current package for his program, on deficit concerns.

“I don’t think that Thomas Massie understands the government. I think he’s a platform. We’re not even talking about it much. I think he should be out of power,” said Trump. “If you ask him a few questions, he never gives you an answer. He simply says:” I am a no. “He thinks he's going to get advertising.”

A senior White House official said Trump urged the Republicans to “stay together” to pass what he nicknamed his “Big, beautiful bill”. Trump stressed that the issue of salt should not stop the bill and that moderates can “fight for salt later,” said the official.

And Trump told Republicans not to touch Medicaid, with the exception of the fight against “waste, fraud and abuse,” said the manager. The official said Trump supported the new labor provisions and abolished the undocumented immigrants from Medicaid.

Johnson has established a self-imposed deadline for Memorial Day to pass the package in the house. He told NBC News that legislation could arrive on the ground on Wednesday evening.

But the negotiators have not announced any agreement on any of the pending questions, including the salt and medicaid cuts.

Trump described Tuesday's meeting as a “pep rally” and his appearance made the needle move for some. Conservative representative Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., Member of the Caucus de Freedom, said that he was on the closure. But he said “there is an external chance” that the Trump package can spend this week.

“I wouldn't have said that until Trump came today,” said Gosar.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/congress/trump-pushes-house-gop-holdouts-get-massive-bill-agenda-rcna207812

