Recently, Chinese President Xi Jinping said: “China has become the world n ° 1 C.
The value of the “bearing” subject to the attack on the Second World War 80 years later is still the “nucleus” of the global manufacturing industry. “ Dominance of the supply chain '' in all rolling products that have not made a ball pen 10 years ago
Recently, Chinese President Xi Jinping said: “China has become the manufacturing country No. 1 in the world”. It's been a long time since he has become the world factory, but he unusually expressed his pride through his mouth.
This surprising place is catchy, with its remark that China is the backbone of the world manufacturing sector. It is a company that makes so-called iron beads (bullet bearings) in the province of Henan.
It is just an image of the local inspection of the Chinese president, but the economic context below is interesting.
Target of aerial strike allied with the Second World War, “Schweinfurt portage factory”
Before explaining the Xi movement, here is Malcolm Gladwell's book in 2021.
In his book The Bomber Mafia, he highlights why the United States has brought his life and death on precision bombing technology during the Second World War.
In the book, the author assesses that the US Air Force has set key objectives of air raid and invested in related precision bombing technologies as a strategy to break the enemy's war capacities while minimizing civil damage.
It is important to note that one of the points that the US Air Force set as a personalized target was a “ball rolling” production plant in Germany.
The calculation was that if the rolling plant was properly destroyed, it would create a serious “bottleneck” in the production of German weapons systems, military vehicles and tanks for fighter planes, and to gain a step ahead. The author describes it like that.
“The ball bearings are at the heart of all the mechanical devices. A small metallic ball is covered with fat and surrounded by a steel ring. Inside the axle of the bicycle are 12 ball bearings which act like mini-rolles of diameter diameter in diameter diameter worth $ 2 to $ 3. Balloon production.
Since the end of 1942, the Allies have continually bombed the ball bearings factory in the Schweinfert region in southern Germany.
At the time, said the author, the US Air Force bombed the Schweinfurt ball rolling plant based on the “Norden bombing barrier” developed by Dutch scientist Carl Norden.
Ten years ago, the Chinese Prime Minister deplored: “Greater China cannot make a ball pen.”
An interesting story on ball bearings leads to an article by Peter Barrett Bryan, software engineer at Lockheed Martin.
In an article in 2022 on Medium, a popular blog in the United States, it takes place in an interesting way the global industrial value and the technical difficulties of ball bearings as a Chinese example.
China, which has become a factory around the world, has not been able to make small feathers (also ball bearings) that adapt in ball pens before 2015. Finally, then Prime Minister Li Keqiang appeared on State TV and deplored.
China, which provides 80% of ball pens in the world, could not make small ball bearings, a feather and imports them all from Germany, Japan and Switzerland.
With a population of 1.4 billion inhabitants and an economy of 12 billions of dollars in GDP, 350 nuclear weapons and manufacturing a spacecraft, advanced stealth hunting planes and aircraft carriers, they criticized it as not a country.
The engineer Brian explains that this little that takes place paradoxically shows the industrial value of ball bearings.
The ball bearings that enter into all kinds of sophisticated war weapons, from ball pens to high -tech industries, war drones and jablin missiles, are in no way easy to make high quality compared to large demand.
For this reason, it is always said that it is a strategic resource that is broken down to demand.
In this regard, the Washington Post wrote on January 17, 2017: “Finally, China makes a ball pen on its own.”
In 2015, the problem began to become widely known when Prime Minister Li Keqiang stressed a Beijing seminar that handwriting was tough when using Chinese ball pens. Li's inability to produce a perfect ball pen revealed weaknesses in the Chinese economy. (Obsessed) his comments caused an action and this week announced that the Chinese company Border Company Taiyuan Steel Group (TISCO) will start mass production of ball councils in two years and would replace imports after five years of research and development. The Chinese pen is undoubtedly a symbol of Chinese innovation. “”
President Xi Jinping declares the “country of manufacturing country 1 in the world” in the local portage factory
An article from the Washington Post which wrote “Symbol of Innovation” with a single ball pen may seem funny, but this expression is not an exaggeration.
Making a perfect circular level, large or small, is always a difficult area in the era of 3D metal printing technology, as Brian explained earlier.
Korean companies also focus on servants and marketing, from the axle bearings used in high -speed trains for useful ball manufacturing technology used in electric vehicles. The use and technical requirements of ball bearings continue to develop, with only Japan, Germany, the United States and China with the manufacturing capacity to meet this demand and at this level of the eyes.
President Xi Jinping said on the 19th that “China had become manufacturing country No. 1 in the world” was Luoyang Bearing Group in the province of Henan, which has become the largest Chinese carrying company.
Founded in 1954, the company produces more than 10,000 personalized bearings, from aerospace engines to rail transport vehicles and heavy equipment, serving as “joint” for Chinese manufacturing.
The joints of Chinese industry mean the joints of the world industry. Looking at the history and industrial context of ball bearings, you can understand why President XI even went down to the provinces and declared himself in the country of manufacturing n ° 1 in the world.
Robert Atkinson, President of Information Technology Innovation Foundation (ITIF), one of the best American reflection groups on advanced sciences and technology, recently attracted attention by highlighting hardware problems, and not on software, as innovation limits of China.
“China's inability to be a real innovator stems from the inability of Chinese companies to produce advanced central components of machine tools such as rolled parts. Germany, Sweden and the United States.”
Looking at his recent movements in China, his evaluation seems to be half correct and the other half bad.
Even a small bearing in a ballpoint pen only became technologically independent in 2017, but the force of China is the speed of ironic innovation.
Morgan Stanley identified six key rollers related to robot organizations in an analysis of the humanoid robots in February, with the Chinese Shuanglin company listed with Scheffler (Germany), Timken and RBC Bearings (USA) and NSK (Japan).
President Atkinson highlighted the limitations of roller screws and rolling parts, which are already emerging as key suppliers of actuator parts.
In Chinese manufacturing, ball bearings emerge as a “pride” that quickly moves to the center of the world's “sick fingers” chain.
In a related development, Scheffler, the main German bearings company, announced its intention to dismiss 4,700 people in Europe at the end of last year. The biggest customer of this company is Volkswagen.
As Volkswagen is shaken by the progress of Chinese car manufacturers, the German manager's German industry is also threatened.
Sweden Volvo, acquired in 2010 by Geely Automobile in China, also started with Ball Bearing Company in 1927. Volvo has its roots in the Latin word “Volve” (Crawl).
The supply chain of many hilly things gathers in the shadow of China like this.
It seems that we need a lot of support for our small and medium -sized innovative businesses that fight in the field of ball bearings to which the world does not pay much attention.
