Politics
Inside the existential spiral of the Conservative Party
Territory of level of extinction. It was the evaluation of a conservative initiate on Yougov's shock surveywhich plans the conservatives in fourth place, even behind the liberal democrats. Directed from May 18 to 19, the survey on the intention of voting sets up the reform on 29%, with work out of 22%, the liberal democrats out of 17%and the conservatives at 16%.
Poll strengthens the results of one to discover now earlier in MayWhich put a reform up to 33%. Professor John Curticesuggested that the party would obtain 30% of the share of national votes, given its successes in the local elections. The electorate fractures: the Greens are now the fifth part to be questioned at 10% or more, and the support combined with work and the conservatives fell below 40%. None of this is more like a bipartite system.
It is the conservatives who specifically feel existential anxiety or fear. It is a historic hollow for the worst party than the Nadir after the 1997 elections, even worse in June 2019, when it slipped in fourth place below the Brexit party (then named). Theresa May withdrew. And there was justified hope, if only temporarily of a revival under Boris Johnson. Is there a hope now?
Recent events The survey, the inhabitants have generated renewed speculations on the longevity of Kemi Badenoch. Her game for her was a dark evaluation of the deputies. Maybe. The number of conservative deputies clinging to their faith in Badenoch (it does as well as we can expect that it needs time to ensure that things are decreasing. But there is also a reluctance: another change of leader, so early in Parliament, will he help? A conservative strategist close to a former Prime Minister warned that surveys like this and Constant nervous breakdown, it was difficult to see how things would improve in another leader.
The most spoken competitor to replace Badenoch remains the management finalist, Robert Jenrick, who continued from the ghost cabinet to put pressure for the conservatives to go to a more difficult position on immigration to win supporters of the reform. I want to put the reform bankrupt. I want to send Nigel back to retirement, was the Jesse Jenricks last week interpreted by some as an attempt to make the chief of the reform tired and exceeded, positioning himself as an essentially successor.
But beyond Jenricks, the closest supporters, who are agitating for a change as soon as possible, there is a doubt that a read reform approach will greatly help the Tories. Why vote for us when you might have the full version? continues to be a major concern.
On the other side of the party, some deputies still hope that a figure like James could intelligently move the conservatives to the center, making them more competitive against the units, hammering the message that they are more adult and serious than the reform. But there is less enthusiasm for that now that there was, when intelligently, he presented himself to be a leader. Speaking that he is a better media interpreter than Badenoch (whose speeches and PMQS sessions are becoming more and more out of words), but there is an increasing consensus on the fact that this is not enough to run the fortune of the parties.
And, despite all the frustration of conservative deputies, discouraged by Badenochs not to start rebuilding the party, there is also sympathy. Sympathy, if not for her personally, at least for the position in which she finds herself: no dominant party had to try to recover in opposition while tightening by a government with a massive majority and a insurgent party cannibalizing their base.
Ironically, the failures of the government of labor since their entry into office in July can harm the conservatives. It is too early that the people who furiously abandoned them ten months ago to even consider returning to the conservatives, but with clearly popularity work, disenchanted voters are thrown for alternatives. (Democratic liberals also benefit from this trend.) He left a large number of grumpy voters in the wild well before being ready to look at the conservatives, warned an initiate of party. It would be in fact preferable that Keir Starmer had a strong first year, giving the Conservatives a chance to rebuild before trying to start the voters of work, without the panic of being replaced as the de facto opposition by reform.
Meanwhile, Boris Johnson is still swinging, stealing the spotlights of Badenoch with his colorful language (see his response to the reset agreement of the EU Starmers) and stir up rumors on a potential return just enough to be a distraction. But there is a doubt that even the conservative hero who revived the fortune of the parties in 2019 against the threat of faging could do so in the current climate. The Johnsons brand has been irreversibly damaged by COVVID, and by the changes to the immigration system which saw more than a million people coming to the United Kingdom in the context of its periods based on points in 2023. FAGAGE chose to have Brexit with the seats held by the conservatives to remove so that Johnson can not do its majority in 2019. Not with survey.
It is the price of 14 years of food in croc, a former conservative strategist told me desperately, alluding to the Norman Tebbits reflection that the policy consists in drawing the crocodile closest to the boat. But far from shooting the crocodile, they indulged in getting closer to their frage positions on Brexit, immigration by throwing it from time to time and now look how much it has grown! And it's on the boat.
[See more: Are the Blairites still the future?]
Content of our partners
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newstatesman.com/politics/uk-politics/2025/05/inside-the-conservative-partys-existential-spiral
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Police call Jokowi's announcement passing through the UGM selection entering the Journal of Popular Sovereignty
- Glamororgan vs. Middlesex: Match Preview & Squad
- The speech of President Trump of Bruce Springsteen presented in New Live EP
- Israeli PM still advocates military expansion of Israel to reach civilians BBC News
- Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khans Jibe to the promotion of Asim Munnir
- Huge victory for the survey for Nigel Farage while Kemi Badenoch hits the new bottom | Politics | News
- Problems continue to bully games
- The association between social media use among young people and the risk of suicide
- Crete earthquake: Tsunami warning and British tourists are terrified in terms of 6 earthquake in the Greek Islands
- Macron and Xi Jinping discuss the Ukraine War with a shared objective
- The verification of the facts of the oval function of Donald Trump with Cyril Ramaphosa
- Enemies have seen Sindoor transform into barooa: Modi