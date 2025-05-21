The Turkish President goes to Hungary to attend the organization of the Summit of Turkish States





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) and his wife Emine Erdogan (R) Wave tends to those who came to see them before their departure so that Hungary attended the signing ceremonies and delivery of the Informal Summit of the Turkish States Organization at Esenboga airport in Ankara, Turkiye on May 21, 2025. Recep Tayyip Erdogan should hold bilateral talks with participating leaders as part of the Budapest summit Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan left on Wednesday for Budapest, the capital of Hungary to attend the informal summit of the organization of Turkish states (OTS). Erdogan should attend the meeting of the Council of OTS Heads of State on the sidelines of the Summit and bilateral contacts with participating heads of state and government. As part of the summit, which will be held under the theme “Eastern and West meeting point”, continuous efforts to strengthen the institutional structure of the OTS will be examined and the adoption of various documents and decisions, including the Budapest declaration, is expected on Tuesday, the director of communications at Trkiye, Fahretin, said on Tuesday x. The first lady Turkish Emine Emine, director of Turkish communications, Fahrettin Altun, and Akif Cagatay Kilic, presidential chief advisor to the policy and security Akif Cagatay Kilic, presidential advisor to foreign policy and security. The informal summit of OTS heads of state should be held from May 20 to 21, 2025 in the Hungarian capital Budapest. Trkiye, alongside Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, is a Member State of OTS, while Hungary, alongside Turkmenistan and the Turkish Northern Cyprus Republic, is a state of observer of the organization. #Recep Tayyip Erdogan #Turkmenistan #Turkiye

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yenisafak.com/en/news/turkish-president-travels-to-hungary-to-attend-organization-of-turkic-states-summit-3702480 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos