Politics
How China stimulates high quality development,
CGTN has published an article on Chinese President Xi Jinpings Inspection Tour of the Central Province of Chinese Henan. By focusing on province’s efforts to stimulate high -quality development and improve governance efficiency, the article highlights Chinese presidents stressing that high quality development is fundamental to advance Chinese modernization.
Beijing, May 21, 2025 (Globe Newswire) – Located in Luoyang in the province of Central China, Luoyang Bearing Group Co., Ltd. is a traditional manufacturing company which has invested massively in scientific and technological research and has made significant progress in industrial upgrading in recent years.
The company has built a leading domestic rolling test platform for aerospace, wind production, high-speed railways and new energy vehicles and has made a complete digitization of design, materials and production selection products to delivery by applying technologies such as 5G industrial Internet.
During the period of the 14th five-year plan (20212025), the company carried out 13 achievements in science-techniques which reached international standards. Its main wind turbines of wind turbines now have more than 40% of the interior market share.
“Modern manufacture is based on the empowerment of science-technology,” Chinese president Xi Jinping said on Monday during the company's visit to the province's inspection, calling for greater efforts in the quest for basic technological breakthroughs and the continuation of an independent innovation path.
He underlined the unshakable confidence in strengthening high quality development and improving the efficiency of governance, urging the Henan to open a new chapter in the progress of Chinese modernization.
Stimulate high quality development
At the end of 2023, the Henan had become around 10.94 million commercial entities of different types. Several of them have continued to create a new development dynamic by focusing on the construction of a green, low carbon and circular economic system, effectively reducing resource and environmental costs of the development and improvement of their development potential.
The province has unveiled 27 provincial laboratories and six provincial industrial technology research institutes, which have become important platforms to develop new quality productive forces.
The 27 laboratories focus on several peak fields, such as new materials, new energies, biomedicine, food technology and nanobiology. They also joined production, study, research and application, playing a major role in the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries and high -quality development of strategic emerging industries.
There are 12,000 high -tech companies in the province, and the average annual growth rate of the volume of contractual transactions reached 62.3%.
The province recently published an action plan to promote high -quality development of the private economy, aimed at increasing support for private companies in fields such as transformation and upgrading, innovation, market development, the introduction of talents and investment for research and development.
Guided by innovation in science-techniques, the province should develop new quality production forces in accordance with local conditions and improve the support of the modern industrial system to promote high-quality development, Xi said.
During the inspection tour, XI also visited the White Horse Temple, originally built during the Oriental Dynasty of Han (25-220), and the Grottoes Longmen, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, over 1,500, learning local efforts to preserve and inherit Chinese culture.
XI said that the integration of culture and tourism has great potential and requires efforts to promote high quality development in the sector and transform it into a pillar industry that benefits people and enriches their lives.
Improve the efficiency of governance
At the end of April, XI presided over a symposium on the economic and social development of China during the period of the 15th five-year plan (2026-2030), where it urged accent on the development and safety guarantee and the promotion of the positive interaction between high quality development and high-level security thanks to high-efficiency governance.
The province of Henan has continued to improve the level of practice, intelligence and professionalism of basic governance and improve the feeling of gain, happiness and security of people.
Authorized by intelligent governance, local governments improve the quality of public services. For example, the use of artificial intelligence has enabled local governments to collect, organize and classify requests linked to people's livelihoods and offer solutions more effectively.
The province has also taken concrete measures to rectify unnecessary formalities and bureaucracy in order to effectively reduce the burden of the base by normalizing the business, procedures and procedures of certification.
Beyond the Henan, the country has quickly advanced electronic governance, introducing government service platforms and virtual public services to improve administrative efficiency and modernize governance.
Stressing the need to improve social governance, XI has urged efforts to improve public service levels, to give a complete game to the role of the rule of law in the regulation and safeguarding of social governance and to improve the complete prevention and control measures to ensure social security.
