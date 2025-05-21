Trump News at a glance: the president unveils the Golden Dome project and says that Canada is interested | Trump administration





Donald Trump has announced that his administration is going forward with the development of an anti -missile defense system of several billion dollars, called Golden Dome, and said that Canada was interesting to be part of it.

Once fully built, the Golden Dome will be able to intercept the missiles even if they have been launched from other sides of the world, and even if they have been launched from space, said Trump. Provides the threat of missile for the American homeland.

The American general of the space force Michael Guetlein will supervise the implementation of the project, said Trump. The selection of Guetlein, vice-chief of space operations with spatial force, means that the elevation of a four-star general widely seen at the Pentagon is competent and deeply experienced in anti-missile defense systems and purchases.

Here are the key stories at a glance:

Trump deploys the Golden Dome anti -missile defense project

Flanked by the US Secretary for Defense, Pete Hegseth, Trump announced on Tuesday the anti -missile defense project Golden Dome at the Oval Office. The president said he wanted the project to be operational before leaving his duties and added that the Republicans had agreed to allocate $ 25 billion in initial funding and that Canada had expressed interest in participating.

To which exactly Golden Dome will look like is not clear. Trump said on Tuesday evening that he settled on the architecture of the project and suggested that the total cost of commissioning would reach $ 175 billion. He has provided no other details.

Read the full story

Trump officials illegally expel Vietnamese and Burmese migrants

The defenders of immigrant rights accused the Trump administration of having expected a dozen migrants from countries such as Myanmar and Vietnam in South Sudan in violation of a court order, and asked a judge to order their return.

Read the full story

Rubio comes up against democrats on Afrikaner refugee status

Marco Rubio, the American Secretary of State, defended the decision of the Trump administrations to admit 59 Afrikaners from South Africa as a refugee after Tim Kaine, a Democratic senator from Virginia, said they were receiving preferential treatment because they were white.

The confrontation between Rubio and Kaine, the former running mate of Hillary Clintons, came one day before the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, met Donald Trump in the White House during a meeting which promises to be very busy thanks to the controversy surrounding the Afrikaner arrivals.

Read the full story

Trump strikes the drum for the tax bill because some still hold

Donald Trump went to the Capitol on Tuesday to insist that the large republican majority of the Chamber set aside their differences and adopt his major bill to promulgate his tax and immigration priorities.

In a speech at a closed -door meeting of the Republican legislators, the president pushed the held to abandon their objections, saying then: I think we have an incredible unit. I think I was going to get everything we want, and I think I was going to have a big victory.

But it is not clear if the exhortations of the presidents had the effect provided as at least one legislator later declared that they still do not support the bill.

Read the full story

Musk claims that he will not spend as much in politics

Elon Musk said he would decrease the amount of money he would spend in politics in the foreseeable future. If it is true, the reduction would represent an important turnaround after the richest person in the world has been positioned as the most enthusiastic donor of the American Republican parties in the past year.

Read the full story

Lots of time to repair the climate crisis, explains Trump's assistant

The United States has a lot of time to resolve the climate crisis, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said on Tuesday, told a chamber committee.

The commentary came during his first of the two days of testimony to the collectors of the Chamber and the Senate in which he defended Donald Trumps proposed by the budget, nicknamed the only major bill, which would extend the tax reductions promulgated during the first mandate of Trumps, while reducing $ 5 billion in funding for the Ministry of the Interior.

Read the full story

Most American companies say that prices cause higher prices

According to a new report, more than half (54%) of the American companies questioned by the Allianz insurance company have said that they should increase prices to adapt to the cost of prices.

Read the full story

FBI Surveillance Surveillance Team Scraps

FBI director Kash Patel abandoned a surveillance team created to examine a mandate surveillance law which he previously affirmed by having been abused to target supporters of Donald Trump.

Read the full story

What happened to others today:

Catch up? Here is what happened on May 19, 2025.

