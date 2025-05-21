Jokowi would be impossible to fight Kaesang even if the two entered the PSI Caketum exchange





Jakarta, Kompas.com – Politician of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) Ade Armando The evaluation of former president Joko Widodo is impossible to compete with his son, Kaesang PangarepFor the fight for seats President of PSI. Because, Jokowi Already revealed, it is necessary to resign if the others came forward to become a candidate for Ketum. “Below, there is also a question, you advance, the father is dealing with Mas Kaesang. Well, so he said, yes, indeed, you have to withdraw”, Ade Dalahar Gaspol Kompas.com, cited Wednesday (05/21/2025). Read also: Ade Armando: If Jokowi between Psi, it's like the biggest gift ADE maintains that the declaration indicates two possibilities. Although the two names were included in the potential exchange of Ketum candidates referring to the aspirations of executives in various regions. The first possibility is that Jokowi did not progress as president of the PSI and allowed Kaesang to return to appoint. While the second possibility is that Kaesang no longer continues his Ketum position. “Perhaps it was he who did not work, or Mas Kaesang who did not continue his post as President President. This is what people often forget,” he said. Read also: ADE Armando: Jokowi becomes a colony of the heart of PSI when it comes to disorders defined by PDI-P According to ADE, the declaration came honestly from me from Jokowi. But for the moment, Jokowi has not yet decided to name himself the appointment as Ketum or Vice Versa. “If Mr. Jokowi becomes a candidate for the President General in this July fight, yes during his opponent Kaesang? Not possible, right?” said Ade. Previously reported, a number of figures have started to be taken up by PSI executives from various regions to become candidates for the president of PSI General. Representative President of PSI Andy Budiman revealed, several names that had emerged, among other things, the 7th president Joko Widodo (Jokowi), the president of PSI Kaesang Pangarep, to the deputy minister of the Isyana Bagoes Oka population and the politician PSI Agus Herlambang. Read also: The politician PSI reveals that many executives want Jokowi to become a new Ketum “The Jogja DPW appeared Mr. Jokowi, supporting Mr. Jokowi. In Jakarta, our faction president, William, also argued Mr. Jokowi. Then there was West Java who gave birth to two names, Mas Kaesang and Okk Bro Agus Herlambang,” said Andy). “Then, in Bali, there are our members who began to express proposals for the leaders, so the name that advanced or proposed was Isyana Bagoes Oka,” he added.

