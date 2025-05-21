



Sir Keir Starmer transforms Great Britain into a police state, warned former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Johnson spoke while a new row of determination of the sentence broke out after kindergarten Lucy Connolly failed in her attempt to reduce her sentence by 31 months in prison. Connolly, 42, found herself behind bars after pleading guilty of stirring racial hatred by urging his X followers to “set fire” to a asylum hotel. The position was viewed 310,000 times in three and a half hours before being deleted. Boris Johnson Pennsylvania Connolly's call against the duration of his sentence was thrown yesterday by the Court of Appeal. However, Johnson has joined an increasing herd of criticism that fear that the country “loses its reputation for freedom of expression” following a series of incidents involving police from the publications on social networks. The former Minister of the Prime warned: “Great Britain of Starmer loses its reputation for freedom of expression and turns into a police state, where we all have to learn to fear the door simply for something we say. “British police are now carrying out more than 10,000 arrests each year for online comments, more than the police in Russia themselves, and this judgment is still another propaganda gift for Vladimir Putin.” Lucy Connolly shared the post the same day that three girls were stabbed to Southport X Concerns have also been raised regarding the case of Connolly being another example of so-called “two level justice”. Haris Ghaffar, who attacked a Birmingham ad when racial tensions have reached a boiling point, received a childcare sentence of only 20 months. Connolly is unlikely to be released from the HMP Drake Hall of Staffordshire until August. After yesterday's decision, Connolly's husband Ray, said: “My wife Lucy is a good person and non -racist. Raymond Connolly Pennsylvania “Lucy had more time in prison for a tweet than certain pedophiles and domestic attackers. “My wife paid a very high price for making a mistake and today the court has not been pity.” He added: “The 284 days of separation were very difficult, especially with our 12 -year -old daughter. “Lucy posted a nasty tweet when she was turned upside down and angry with three little girls who were brutally murdered in Southport. Keir Starmer reacts to the rejection of Lucy Connolly GB News “She realized that the tweet was false and deleted it within four hours. “As a darling, she took care of the small children of the African and Asian heritage; they loved Lucy as she loved them.” However, Starmer defended the state of freedom of expression in Great Britain after being questioned about the rejected Connolly call. The Prime Minister said: “I am firmly in favor of freedom of expression. We have had freedom of expression in this country for very, very long and we protect it with ferocious. “I am also, however, against incitement to violence against others. It has long been an offense in our country and rightly so. I do not know the details of this case, but freedom of expression, yes, incentive to violence, no.”

