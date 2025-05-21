Trump deploys the Golden Dome anti -missile defense project and names the leader | Donald Trump





Donald Trump announced Tuesday that his administration is going forward in the development of the so-called anti-missile defense system of the golden dome that he considered the United States against possible foreign strikes using land and space weapons.

Flanked by the US Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, in the oval office, Trump also said that he wanted the project to be operational before leaving his duties. He added that the Republicans had agreed to allocate $ 25 billion in initial funding and that Canada had expressed interest in participating.

Once fully constructed, the Golden Dome will be able to intercept the missiles even if they have been launched from other sides of the world, and even if they have been launched since space, Trump said, ending the threat of missile for the American homeland.

To which exactly the Dome of Gold remains like is not clear is not clear. Trump has not yet decided which of the three options proposed by the Ministry of Defense he wishes to continue. Pentagon officials have recently written three small, medium and large proposals to consider.

The proposals all combine interceptors of ground missiles currently currently used by the American army with more ambitious and high -tech systems to build a space defense program.

The option that Trump chooses will determine his calendar and cost. The budgetary bill of $ 25 billion from the Budget invoice of the Republicans should only cover the initial development costs. The final price could exceed $ 540 billion over the next two decades, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

Trump said on Tuesday evening that he settled on the architecture of the project and suggested that the total cost of commissioning would reach $ 175 billion, but has given no details. General Michael Guetlein of the US Space Force will supervise the implementation of the project, said Trump.

Gen Michael A Guetlein testifies to a senatorial committee in Washington in March. Photography: Aaron Schwartz / Newscom / Alamy

The selection of Guetlein, the vice-chief of space operations, means that the elevation of a four-star general widely seen at the Pentagon is competent and deeply experienced in anti-missile defense systems and purchases.

The project should largely end as a partnership with the main defense entrepreneurs, including Elon Musks SpaceX, since it has the capacity to make rockets to launch useful military loads in orbit and satellites that can provide new generation monitoring and targeting tools.

It will also rely on companies that make ammunition currently used by the American army. The basic capacities of projects should depend on existing systems, in particular the Thaad and Earth AEGIS systems manufactured by Lockheed Martin and the patriotic air surface missiles manufactured by Raytheon.

Pass the promotion of the newsletter after

Sign up this week in Trumpland

A deep dive into politicians, controversies and quirks surrounding the Trump administration

Privacy notice: Newsletters may contain information on charitable organizations, online advertisements and content funded by external parties. For more information, see our privacy policy. We use Google Recaptcha to protect our website and Google privacy policy and service conditions apply.

After promoting the newsletter

Golden Dome was born because Trump estimates that the United States should have an anti-missile defense program to follow and kill missiles directed to national American targets, perhaps sent by China, Russia, North Korea or other strategic foreign opponents, similar to the Israels Iron Dome program.

Shortly after his restart in January, Trump signed an executive decree ordering the Pentagon to develop proposals for a new generation anti -missile defense shield in order to modernize the USS anti -missile defense capacities, which, according to him, had not changed significantly in 40 years.

The ordinance intervened while the Ministry of Defense has become more concerned with the threat of long -term strikes of strategic adversaries. Last week, Defense Intelligence Agency published an assessment that China has around 400 intercontinental ballistic missiles, Russia has 350 and that North Korea has a handful.

Initially, the White House had appointed the options of a Moshot Plus and Moshot more more spatial defense system. They were then renamed by Hegseth to be called Silver, Gold and Platinum-Dome based on the three levels, said two former Pentagon officials.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/may/20/trump-appoints-michael-guetlin-golden-dome The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos