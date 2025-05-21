



On May 20, 2025, the member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi met the president of the National Economic Council of Indonesia Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan in Beijing. Wang Yi said President Xi Jinping and President Prabowo Subobowo met twice last year and reached important common understanding of the deepening of global strategic cooperation between the two countries, creating a “five pillars” cooperation framework, including security cooperation. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Indonesia. The friendship between the two countries has resisted the test of modification of international dynamics, becoming a precious asset shared by the two parties. China is ready to work with Indonesia to deepen the political mutual trust, has increased flagship projects such as the high-speed railway Jakarta-Bandung and the complete regional economic corridor with high quality cooperation, strengthen cooperation in various fields such as oceanics and minerals, and explore the potential for cooperation in the emerging sectors to support high quality development country. Wang Yi stressed that the world is currently faced with the impact of the counter-current of unilateralism, and that commercial intimidation actions undermine the interests of all countries. Faced with various risks and challenges, China and Indonesia should remain faithful to the original aspiration of the establishment of diplomatic relations, the maintenance of independence, the enlargement of win-win cooperation and the safeguarding of equity and justice. China congratulates Indonesia to become a full member of BRICS. China is ready to work with Indonesia to jointly advance the spirit of solidarity and the cooperation of bandung, to safeguard peace and stability harshly won in Asia-Pacific Regional Economic Integration, and to resist the impacts of unilateralism and dis-aging. The two countries will join their hands to build a common house in Asia-Pacific, to take advantage of the China-Indoneia community with a common future to advance the construction of a neighborhood community with a common future, and more promote the construction of a community with a common future for humanity. Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said that Indonesia and China enjoy strong friendship. As a Chinese poem says, “a friend of Sein Afar brings a distant land near”, an appropriate description of close relations between the two countries. Under the joint leadership of the two heads of state, the complete strategic partnership between the two parties has continuously made new progress. The economic development of Indonesia cannot be separated from mutually beneficial cooperation with China. Bilateral cooperation has given fruitful results in various fields, including economics and trade, finance, technology transfer and talent development. Historical projects such as the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway have brought tangible advantages to the inhabitants of the two countries and bilateral cooperation has also extended its advantages to neighboring countries. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, as well as the 70th anniversary of the Bandung conference. The friendship between the people holds the key to state relations in the state, and close ties are the foundation of friendship between the people. Indonesia is impatient to strengthen exchanges at all levels with China, expanding cooperation areas, improving the exchanges of people for people and cultural, putting pressure for greater development in the Indonesian-Chinese community with a common future, and jointly promoting solidarity and cooperation between countries in the world. The two parties also had an exchange of views on international and regional issues of common interest and concern.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fmprc.gov.cn/mfa_eng/wjbzhd/202505/t20250521_11629680.html

