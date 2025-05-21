



Washington (AP) Elon Musk, the richest person in the world and a key support from President Donald Trump, said on Tuesday that he would spend much less in political campaigns, a overthrow that could be a setback for the Republicans before the mid-term elections of the following years.

Musk revealed his decision by videoconference during a Bloomberg forum in Doha, Qatar. This testifies to his possible disenchantment with policy after his tumultuous mandate as a Trump choice to lead the new government ministry, which is far from its objectives of reducing federal spending. Musk has reduced its government role to spend more time in its companies, especially Tesla, who saw an intense flame return.

In terms of political expenses, I will do much less in the future, said Musk. When asked why he replied that I think I did enough.

Musk's declaration marks a reversal of the course he had followed during the 2024 campaign when he was among the best political expenditure and immediately after.

Musk spent at least $ 250 million to support Trump in the presidential campaign, as the main contributor to America PAC, a Super CAP who was active in advertising and financing of door solicitation groups in the seven most competitive states of the November presidential election.

Musk has enjoyed advertising, campaigning alongside Trump sometimes and headlining some of his own campaign rallies on behalf of the GOP candidate.

Read more: Elon Musk lost popularity while he was gaining power in Washington, Ap-Noc Poll finds

And although he took the credit for helping Trump to return to the White House, Musk suffered a public defeat in April, after being deeply involved in a campaign in the Supreme Court of Wisconsin. Groups supported by America PAC muscles and rebuilding the future of America spent more than $ 21 million for the April 1 elections to support the candidate supported by Republican Brad Schimel.

But the defeat of Schimel by 10 percentage points in Wisconsin, a state that Trump transported five months earlier, was a blow for Musk, who campaigned for Schimel in Green Bay on weekends before the elections and was also committed to enforcing Trump's agenda in Trump's mid-term elections.

A week after Trump's victory in November, Musk said the political action committees he supported would play an important role in the primaries, adding later that he could help finance the Republican Challengers to the members of the GOP Congress who did not support Trump's candidates.

How? There is no other way, wrote Musk on X, which he renamed after buying Twitter, in response to the suggestion to support intraparty challenges.

A Musks PACS advisor refused to comment on Tuesday.

Once Trump took office, Musk played a leading role as a Doge's advisor and leader. He and his acolytes of the department largely attracted the federal government to promulgate deep cuts on the labor market and expenses, in some cases seeking to close entire agencies.

DOGE has prompted tens of thousands of workers to reduce staff in agencies, ranging from IRS to health and social services, and tens of thousands of others have put pressure on buyers and early retirement offers. And they sought to close agencies such as the American agency for international development and the financial protection office of consumers.

With the support of DOGE, the agencies have canceled tens of thousands of government contracts and subsidies which, according to them, do not align with the priorities of the administrations. Some of these movements were carried out so quickly that they had to be reversed after decisions of perspective or court conclude that they were illegal.

Critics say that this is equivalent to an reckless approach to the chain saw which could destroy a large part of the Apolitic Public Service of Nations, harm services to vulnerable populations and stop critical research.

Doge says that on his receipt wall, he saved around $ 170 billion, but these savings figures have proven to be defective and swollen in many cases.

The role of Musk has caused an intense decline, in particular demonstrations in his electric vehicle company, Tesla. Addressing journalists earlier this month when he was preparing to step back from Doge, Musk noted the counterpoup.

Being tirelessly attacked is not super fun, he said. Seeing the burn cars is not fun, he added, referring to the cases of Tesla cars broken or burnt down.

Musk’s announced intention to take a step back from political spending occurs in the midst of several new commercial opportunities, including an agreement to accommodate the latest versions of his Grok artificial intelligence chatbot on microsoft data centers.

Meanwhile, his Brain-Computer, Neuralink interface company plans to set up its devices with dozens of additional people and its Tesla electric vehicle company develops a humanoid robot that Musk hopes to send one day to March.

Musk could change their minds on campaign expenses. The mid-term campaigns of 2026 only take off, while some candidates have not yet announced their candidacy for the elections that remain in 18 months.

But Tuesday, Musk said he didn't expect it.

Well, if I see a reason to make political expenses in the future, I will do it, “said Musk.” I do not currently see any reason.

Beaumont reported to monks, Iowa. Foley reported Iowa City, Iowa. Ali Swenson and Jill Colvin in New York contributed to this report.

