China spying around the world remains historically high, the United States being the main target: experts warn





In the United States, pro-Democracy Chinese activists warn the government of President Xi Jinping Espionne in the United States while the latest assessments of US intelligence agencies confirm that China continues to be the most active and persistent cyber-menace for the United States The Chinese Ministry of States Security, or MSS, is the largest and most active spy agency in the world, according to a new report CBS News. Over the years, the country's spies have become more confident, apparently fearing the United States less and less. Last year, MSS published a video on China The largest social network, WeChat, who argued that the spy agency “feels things before they happen” and “fights against evil”. The video served as a public message to foreign opponents and the own citizens of China about the growing power of the ministry. “They are determined to prosecute the United States,” said former diplomat Jim Lewis, whose direct experience with Chinese intelligence agencies extends over more than 30 years 60 minutes. “We are targeting number two for them”, the highest target being the Chinese people. “Xi Jinping probably remembers that many revolutions start outside the country of origin, and it does not want it to happen to China“, He added.” So there is a huge effort to pay attention to the expatriate population. “ Because of that, two WE Chinese pro-democracy activists are warning that China is watching them. One of them, Anna Yeung-Cheung, born Hong Kong And now an American citizen, says that the Chinese government has said that spies have collected information for Beijing on what is said during demonstrations in the United States and how many people present themselves. “These are their tactics, right? They try to silence you, harass youOr intimidate you to stop what you do, “she said. Another, Anna Kwok, who runs a pro-democracy An organization that Yeung-Cheung has co-founded, said Hong Kong authorities offered $ 1 million in Hong Kong, or about USD around 130,000, for information leading to its arrest due to its activism. “They see me as a traitor, like someone who betrays the Chinese government And the government of Hong Kong, “she said. Recent concerns about Chinese espionage occurs while the CIA has published a series of videos earlier this month encouraging Chinese nationals to spy on the agency, using their frustrations and fears of the Beijing government and its corruption, The New York Times Reports. Mandarin's videos, which have been described as “Kinematic,” have been released on several platforms. They look like recruitment videos that the agency has produced in recent years aimed at encouraging Russians to share secrets with the United States The recent call to Chinese nationals reflects priority John RatcliffeThe CIA director, devoted the increase in the agency's information collection on China. “No opponent in the history of our nation has presented a more formidable challenge or a competitor of strategy more capable than the Chinese Communist Party”, ” Ratcliffe wrote in a note to the CIA officers last month. “He intends to dominate the world economically, militarily and technologically, and he aggressively tries to surpass America in all corners of the world.” © 2025 Times Latin. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without authorization.

