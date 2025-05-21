The media must tell the truth | Pine Bluff Commercial News

Even before the diagnosis of Joe Biden of prostate cancer, made public on Sunday, we were not comfortable with the post-facto dissections of events leading to the late withdrawal of the former president of his campaign for a second term. There are many reasons why, not the least, attempts by many in the media claim that they were “misleading” on the state of the president when they were the ones who were a large part of the deceptions.

We could fill this page with evidence. A certain number of left-wing chroniclers in the prestigious media have tried to reduce rumors that the visible aging of Biden (as he manifested himself physically and mentally) compromised his credibility as a viable candidate for perhaps the most demanding work in the world. We even ran some of these pieces ourselves. In recent days, when books have been released by claiming a “concealment” of the White House and putting the blame far from the writers of said books, it was easy for the Republicans to publish two column titles side by side – an old one, insisting that Biden was fine and all the protests on the contrary were false news, and a new one, in which the writer claimed to be shocked truth.

Please. Let's be honest.

Biden and his wife, Jill, wanted to continue as president and first lady. Their managers, who had a direct interest in this continuation, did everything they could to minimize what became obvious during the Biden debate in June 2024 with (then the former president) Donald Trump. There is room for debate on the question of whether the minimization of the limitations linked to the age of Biden was simply their political work as a faithful help or an example of epic moral embezzlement that put the country in danger. The truth is probably somewhere between the two.

But the media should have known better. Alas, too many points of sale have been blinded by their desire to see the Democrats win. And so the first lesson in this situation presents itself: it is always preferable for journalists and columnists to tell the truth, rather than putting their thumbs on the scale to try to influence events. You can have an opinion, a strong opinion and always stick to the truth. In this case, too many famous media names have not done so. And lies can be expressed by omissions.

We all make mistakes. But what is most exasperating in this situation is the new game of deflection of the media blame, with a few exceptions. There is something particularly blatant to earn money from a book in which you accuse others of doing something you have also done yourself. Most Americans can see it.

Most voters have also seen the problems with Biden. But some have made the decision that even a less than capable president who equaled their values ​​was a better choice than his opponent because we all know that most of the actions of a white house come from staff members, not a person with an incredibly massive workload. It was not an illogical or stupid choice. But that does not absorb the Blanche de Biden or the fourth domain, whose work was supposed to be the supply of complete and real facts so that citizens can make the choice as informed as possible, even if this choice was to vote for him anyway.

This brings us to Biden cancer, a diagnosis that surely launched a veil during the various books of books and group discussions on what the Bidens and their managers have done or not.

On the far right, the general hypothesis was that the diagnosis of stadium prostate cancer 4 was to be made a long time ago and known by Biden's personal doctor, since the presidents do not have to wait for weeks for medical meetings. Some have referred to Biden apparently referring to cancer in 2022 in a discourse of Delaware, although his aid had at the time helped and said that he was referring to more benign skin cancer. In this account, prostate cancer was part of the concealment and the choice to disclose the information now has been timed to stimulate Biden as a sympathetic figure and deflate chatter on other concealations.

If this is the case, it was effective. On Sunday, the media found themselves in the uncomfortable position to report the diagnosis of cancer of a president on the same home page as the columns and the reports which claimed that he, his wife and their aids were lying or in a state of deep denial.

We simply do not know and may never know, if the theories of the conspiracy of cancer are true, even if we think that we think of the personal questions of Biden, Kevin O'Connor, are legitimate. After all, the story is filled with other examples of this type. The late Queen Elizabeth II had end -of -life cancer, said former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in his book, and he was able to know. Unlike the public, told only “persistent” mobility problems.

But ceremonial monarchs and American presidents are different categories.

Sunday news was uncomfortable and depressing, since Biden had a long public service career and that advanced cancer diagnoses often hit families without warning, triggering chaos that invariably accompanies such news. For decent Americans, the vast majority of this nation, simple human concerns for Biden and his loving family have overshadowed political considerations (and sales of someone else's books). So they should.

What could democratic establishment draw from it? The concealations are not recommended, but well signified, because the erosion of confidence is only made up. A typical result is the opposite of the original intention.

And the media? Journalists and publishers must be more aware of personal prejudices and omission sins. Many of those who reported and commented on the news of the last presidential election had a deep participation felt in the result. It's natural. Journalists are also people. But the place for this expression is the polling cabin. Apart from this anonymous act, work consists in reporting the truth, whatever the probable consequences.

We hope that President Biden, a long life to come, we are surely joining our readers hoping that his condition will respond well to the treatment.